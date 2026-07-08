One of 2026’s Most Promising Soulslikes Started as a Meme (& It’s Out in Two Weeks)

While it didn’t create the genre, there is no doubt Dark Souls is responsible for making it as popular as it is today. Now, we see dozens of developers taking inspiration from FromSoftware’s deliberate combat, demanding boss fights, and rewarding progression. Most projects blend dark fantasy settings with familiar medieval aesthetics, making it increasingly difficult for new releases to stand out. That is why I am always happy to see developers take a risk and experiment with different settings and worlds. That said, I would never have expected an idea as outrageous as this to become one of the most promising soulslikes of 2026, yet here we are, two weeks away from the release of Dinoblade.

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Dinoblade started off as a meme on Reddit as developer Jean Nguyen was practicing 3D modeling and animation. However, the visual of a giant spinosaurus delivering a full action game combo with a giant sword took the internet by storm, and the developer has now turned it into a fully-fledged game. What makes it stand out is how wonderfully simple the concept is: dinosaurs wielding giant swords and battling one another in soulslike combat. That absurd premise has attracted more than 500,000 wishlists on Steam, and now players will not have to wait much longer. Dinoblade launches on July 23, giving action RPG fans another promising title to dive into this summer.

Dinoblade’s Journey From Viral Joke to Full Game

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Gaming history is filled with strange ideas that never become reality and wind up shelved. Dinoblade has taken a different route thanks to just how impossible its bizarre concept was to ignore. Giant dinosaurs carrying oversized swords looked like the sort of image someone would create simply to make people laugh. But instead of letting the idea remain a meme, the creator continued developing it into a complete action RPG, steadily building an audience through development updates.

It is this outlandish idea that attracted fans to the game in the first place, and its origin has proven to be one of the game’s biggest strengths. The response to Dinoblade has grown over the years, judging by the number of Steam wishlists. As someone who first saw the meme, I would never have expected the meme to grow into what it has today, but I am beyond excited to see the passion behind it and cannot wait to see what happens on launch day.

Still, the premise sounds almost too ridiculous to work, but that is exactly why it stands out. Dinosaurs have always been an interesting market in gaming; just look at the following behind Dino Crisis despite years of neglect from Capcom. Giving them massive weapons and pairing them with soulslike combat just works in a way that makes sense. In an era where many games compete for attention, Dinoblade immediately creates curiosity through its concept alone.

A Soulslike Set in a Savage Prehistoric World

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While the premise grabs attention, the gameplay is where Dinoblade hopes to keep players invested. The game places players in the role of a young Spinosaurus wielding a colossal Great Sword forged from ancient power. After a cataclysmic event permanently changes the prehistoric world, rival dinosaurs begin wielding devastating weapons of their own, forcing players into a struggle to stop an extinction event.

Dinoblade features a variety of environments, including dry canyons and dense, mist-covered jungles. Every region is controlled by an Alpha predator that serves as a major boss encounter, though players will encounter various enemies along the way. Progression depends on overcoming increasingly dangerous enemies and mastering your skills rather than simply reaching the next location. Defeating each Alpha opens the path deeper into the world while revealing more about the mystery surrounding the catastrophe.

Combat emphasizes skill over button mashing. Players unlock new abilities throughout the campaign while chaining together combos, perfectly timing dodges, rolls, and parries, and experimenting with legendary weapons hidden throughout the world. The developers have also confirmed that defeating the final boss unlocks an ultimate Boss Rush Mode, giving experienced players another challenge after finishing the main story.

Dinoblade Could Become an Indie Hit

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The indie gaming scene has repeatedly shown that originality can matter just as much as blockbuster production values. Just look at Meccha Chameleon, a small indie game that has sold 15 million copies in under a month based on a simple idea. Sometimes all it takes is for a memorable concept to take off, and while I don’t foresee Dinoblade having the same massive success as Meccha Chameleon, I believe the pairing of soulslike mechanics and the game’s outlandish premise could see a strong launch.

It also arrives at a good time for action RPG fans. While larger publishers continue investing in established franchises, indie games have increasingly experimented with creative settings and unusual mechanics. A prehistoric soulslike starring sword-wielding dinosaurs may sound unbelievable, yet that originality has become one of the game’s biggest selling points. It is difficult to scroll past gameplay footage without wanting to learn more.

Whether Dinoblade becomes one of the breakout indie games of 2026 will ultimately depend on how well its combat, exploration, and boss encounters come together when it launches on July 23. The game can only rely on its concept to a certain degree. Even so, its journey from Reddit meme to fully realized action RPG is already one of this year’s most entertaining development stories. For soulslike fans looking for something genuinely different, this is one release worth keeping on the radar.

What are your expectations for Dinoblade?