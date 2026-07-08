New Dungeons & Dragons: Arcana Unleashed Details Revealed as Pre-Orders Go Live

When Wizards of the Coast first revealed the 2026 roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons, we got a first look at Arcana Unleashed. Since then, however, the focus has largely been on the Season of Horror. Now that Ravenloft: The Horrors Within is out in the world, it’s time to look ahead to the duo of new sourcebooks headed our way this fall. Today, Arcana Unleashed and Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall went up for pre-order on D&D Beyond. And that means we finally have some more concrete details.

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Both Arcana Unleashed and Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall will release on September 15th, alongside a physical map pack to accompany the new material. They’re available together as a bundle or as separate purchases via D&D Beyond. So, you can opt in for the magic-focused sourcebook or the adventure in Thay only, or grab both to truly lean into the Season of Magic.

8 New Subclasses Confirmed for Arcana Unleashed

Courtesy of D&D Beyond

With pre-orders come detailed product listings. That means we now have a much better idea of what’s headed our way with the Arcana Unleashed sourcebook. And it’s looking good so far.

Most importantly, Arcana Unleashed will introduce 8 new and revised subclasses for D&D 5e. According to a new blog post on D&D Beyond, the book will include:

Vestige Patron Warlock

Warriors of the Mystic Arts Monk

Arcane Archer Fighter

Conjurer, Enchanter, Necromancer, and Transmuter Wizard subclasses

In addition, there will be 33 new and revised spells, plus new Arcane Factions and Group Patrons to flesh out the intricacies of magical society. Players will find new backgrounds and feats rooted in arcane factions to go along with them, as well. And of course, we can’t forget an influx of new magic items. In all, this is shaping up to be the new go-to guide to all things magic for the 2024 D&D 5e rules.

This book will also include a brief one-shot adventure, Tomb of the Shadow Serpents. It’s a great way to try out the new content across one or two sessions of play. But if you want to dig into an in-depth magical adventure, that’s where Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall comes in. Physical copies of Arcana Unleashed will retail for $49.99.

D&D Returns to Thay with Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall Adventure Book

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The last few official D&D adventure books have been anthology-style releases. But full-on campaigns are back with Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall. Even better, this is a high-level adventure geared at adventurers levels 11-20. Fans have been asking for new adventures geared at high-level play, so this is pretty exciting news.

Deadfall brings us back to the region of Thay, home to the deadly Szass Tam and the Red Wizards. The sourcebook includes an in-depth DM guide to Thay and everything you need ot run a full, 5-chapter adventure. That includes 14 unique magical items, 6 new high-CR creatures for high-level play, and tips and tricks for DMs. Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall will cost $29.99 for a physical, hardcover copy.

You can pre-order Arcana Unleashed, the Deadfall adventure book, and the map pack on D&D Beyond. Those who pre-order the digital + physical bundles will also get special bonuses, including digital dice, access to the Arcana Unleashed Play-Along Pack, and a special mini-adventure.

Are you ready for the Season of Magic, or are you still in your Season of Horror era? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!