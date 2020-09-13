10 PS4 Game Deals You Don't Want to Miss

The PlayStation Store has not one, not two, but three special promotional sales discounting hundreds of PS4 games. Some of these deals aren't worth writing home to mom about, but some of them are pretty great offers. The PlayStation Store sales still aren't quite on the Steam sale level, but they are getting really, really close. And we've collected 10 different deals that represent just how far PlayStation Store sales have come. Included in these games are big and popular series like Dues Ex, Mirror's Edge, The Lord of the Rings, and Zombie Army. In addition, there are some PS4 exclusives and new games from the developers of former PS4 exclusives. Below, you can check out all 10 of these games. Included is a trailer for each game, a description for each game, a price for each game, when each game released, and a link to the PlayStation Store page for each game.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan About: "The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that can also be played online with a friend. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister." Price: $14.99 Release Date: August 30, 2019

The Order 1886 About: "The Order: 1886 introduces players to a unique vision of Victorian-Era London where Man uses advanced technology to battle a powerful and ancient foe. As Galahad, a member of an elite order of Knights, join a centuries-old war against a powerful threat that will determine the course of history forever in this intense third-person action-adventure shooter, available exclusively on the PlayStation 4 system." Price: $4.99 Release Date: Jan 13, 2015

Detroit: Become Human About: "Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story's pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life." Price: $9.99 Release Date: May 25, 2018

Zombie Army 4: Dead War About: Hitler's hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons, and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon! The resistance have defeated Zombie Hitler and cast him into Hell – but the dead rise once again with greater hunger than before! Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond! Price: $24.99 Release Date: February 4, 2020

Middle-earth: Shadow of War About: "Go behind enemy lines to forge your army, conquer Fortresses and dominate Mordor from within. Experience how the award-winning Nemesis System creates unique personal stories with every enemy and follower, and confront the full power of the Dark Lord Sauron and his Ringwraiths in this epic new story of Middle-earth." Price: $9.99 Release Date: $9.99

Unravel Two About: "When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own. Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together. Begin your adventure in a cold and imposing land, then watch your surroundings blossom with new life as you chase the spark of adventure. Dive into an immersive story filled with energy, exuberance, inspiration – even monsters. Approach every challenge with positivity and fearlessness to awaken the world around you, and discover an unbreakable bond between friends." Price: $4.99 Release Date: June 9, 2018

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided About: "The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have been deemed outcasts, segregated from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy." Price: $4.99 Release Date: August 23, 2016

The Last Guardian About: "In a strange and mystical land, a young boy discovers a mysterious creature with which he forms a deep, unbreakable bond. The unlikely pair must rely on each other to escape towering, treacherous ruins filled with unknown dangers. Experience the journey of a lifetime in this touching, emotional story of friendship and trust." Price: $7.99 Release Date: December 6, 2016

Mirror's Edge Catalyst About: "Follow Faith, a daring free runner, as she fights for freedom in the city of Glass. What appears to be an elegant, high-tech city on the outside, has a terrible secret hidden within. Explore every corner from the highest beautifully lit rooftops to the dark and gritty tunnels below. The city is huge, free to roam, and Faith in at the center of it all. Through the first-person perspective, combine her fluid movement and advanced combat with the city's surroundings to master the environment and uncover the conspiracy. This is Mirror's Edge for this generation, raising the bar for immersion in action-adventure games." Price: $4.99 Release Date: June 7, 2016