PlayStation Sale Makes Tons of PS4 Games $2 or Less

An ongoing sale on the PlayStation Store has brought some staggering discounts to games on PlayStation 4. Over the past month, PlayStation users across PS5 and PS4 have been treated to some fantastic deals as part of the PS Store's annual Holiday Sale. Fortunately, even though the calendar has now turned over to 2024 and the holiday season is weeks in the past, the PlayStation Store's Holiday Sale hasn't concluded just yet, which means there are still some deals worth capitalizing on.

Compared to games on PS5, PS4 titles are seeing the steepest discounts as part of this ongoing promotion. As one might expect, not every game included in this sale is a "must-have", but there are absolutely some standout AAA experiences that typically retail for $60. Beyond the allure of AAA games, there are also some acclaimed indies that PlayStation has folded into this sale too and are perhaps the ones most worth giving a look.

It's worth noting that many of these offers on the PlayStation Store are set to conclude in the next 48 hours or so. As such, if any of the recommendations that we have made down below catch your eye, you'll want to throw down your money on the PS Store sooner rather than later. And if you're more interested in seeing what this entire sale on the marketplace has to offer, you can get a look at all of the games for $2 or less right here.

Description: "In Agents of Mayhem, you run a no-holds barred operation against a shadowy super-villain organization known only as LEGION and their mysterious leader, the Morningstar. Following the global attacks on Devil's Night, cities of the world are held by the LEGION's Ministries, bands of powerful villains named for the Seven Deadly Sins. Seoul is the personal domain of LEGION's mad scientists, the Ministry of Pride – Doctor Babylon and his rogue's gallery of supporting villains. You play as a variety of Super Agents – each with their own distinct look, personality, weapons, and skills. Explore the city of Seoul to rout out LEGION operatives and their vile plans to take over the world."

Price: $1.99

Description: "Downwell is a curious game about a young person venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his Gunboots for protection. Make your way further and further down into the darkness filled with nasty creatures and mysterious secrets to collect the spectacular red gems scattered about the rocks."

Price: $1.49

Description: "First released in 1993, DOOM introduced millions of gamers to the fast-paced, white-knuckle, demon-slaying action the franchise is known for. Relive the birth of the first-person shooter and experience the demon-blasting fun that popularized the genre."

Price: $1.99 each

Description: "Agony is a first-person, survival horror set in the depths of hell. You will begin your journey as a tormented soul, remembering nothing from your past life. By exploring the hostile environment and interacting with other tormented souls, you will soon understand that the only one way to escape from Hell is through the mystical Red Goddess. The special ability to control people on your path, and even possess simple minded demons, gives you the necessary measures to survive in the extreme conditions."

Price: $1.99

Description: "Unleash Your Power. In a world left unfinished by the gods, a shadowy faction threatens all humankind. Only you stand between the Dominion and the ancient power they covet. Team up as heroes in this cooperative action-RPG from BioWare and EA."

Price: $1.49