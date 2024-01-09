PlayStation Potentially Teases Remake of Iconic PSP Game

It looks like PlayStation could be developing a remake of a game that is synonymous with its PSP handheld. In recent years, PlayStation has been bringing back a number of titles from the PSP era thanks to PlayStation Plus and its list of "Classics" that are available to PS Plus Premium members. Now, rather than release another PSP game on the PlayStation Store in its original form, it seems that those within Sony could be preparing to completely remake one major title with some strikingly different visuals.

Recently, Sony uploaded a new video titled "Realizing Vision" to its official YouTube channel to coincide with CES 2024. Much of this video was focused on Sony's new Torchlight technology, which is used across various avenues within the corporation. One such vertical of Sony that was mentioned in tandem with Torchlight was PlayStation. When this mention transpired, the video showed off a new look of what seems to be a remake of Patapon that features a much different art style. Originally released in 2007 on PSP, Patapon is one of the handheld's most notable properties and went on to receive two sequels. Now, it seems as though Sony could be looking to remake the first Patapon installment with some assistance from Torchlight.

You can see this clip for yourself in the video here:

It's worth stressing that Sony itself didn't announce or confirm that a remake of Patapon is something that's actually happening in this video. Instead, it was only said that Torchlight can assist with "IP Development" with gaming while showing off this new glimpse of a revamped Patapon. As such, this version of Patapon that was highlighted could merely be a proof of concept demo that PlayStation has thrown together internally and might never result in a full remake coming to market.

Even if a Patapon remake isn't happening, a new successor to the PSP series is known to be on the horizon. Specifically, creator Hiroyuki Kotani announced Ratatan this past year, which is meant to be a spiritual successor to the Patapon series. Finer details associated with Ratatan aren't currently known as the project is still in the early stages, but the game is borrowing a number of ideas from the Patapon franchise, including its iconic art style. More information on Ratatan can be found right here.