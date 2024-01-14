Classic Star Wars Game Returns on PS5 and PS4

A classic Star Wars game has returned on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and part of the reason it's so successful is because it has stretched across mediums. While it began as a film series, it expanded into gaming, literature, and even television. The quality has been retained (for the most part) and you could arguably enjoy things like Star Wars games without ever having seen the films or shows. The games themselves are so rich and stand alone for the most part that they make for their own great experiences, regardless of your attachment to the source material. Games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, and more are all modern classics, but there are a ton of older games pre-Disney Star Wars that are worth playing and thankfully, they are slowly being made available on modern platforms.

Starting January 16th, PlayStation players who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can grab Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the video game adaptation of the heavily criticized prequel film. Of course, the film follows the plot of the film, so you can expect to battle Darth Maul as Qui-Gon Jin and Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as other key events in the film. It is, however, a non-linear story and there are side quests to participate in, so you may get more mileage out of it than your ordinary film to game adaptation. The game has a 7.1 average user score on Metacritic and seems to have a decent reception from fans, so if you want to catch up on Star Wars games, this may be a worth game to add to your library. You can view an official description from PlayStation below.

"Use the Force – and your wits – to overcome challenges at every turn in this adaptation of the movie, originally released on PS1. In a non-linear storyline that includes key moments from Episode I and additional side-quests, travel to the exotic locales of Episode I, battle hordes of enemies and solve dozens of challenging puzzles."

PlayStation has a ton of other classic Star Wars game, including Star Wars Episode I: Racer and Star Wars: Republic Commando, the latter of which is one of the best Star Wars shooters out there. If you're a PlayStation gamer and a Star Wars fan, you can amass a pretty good collection.