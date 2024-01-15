One of Xbox's Best Games of 2022 Is Finally Heading to PS5

One of the best games that released for Xbox Series X and S consoles back in 2022 is finally making its way to PlayStation 5 later this month. By most accounts, 2022 wasn't an amazing year for those on Xbox platforms, at least on the first-party front. Fortunately, the platform was bolstered by a number of fantastic third-party titles throughout the year that gave Xbox fans plenty to play. Now, one of those stellar third-party games is making its way to PS5, which will give PlayStation users the opportunity to see what the hype is all about.

Releasing at the end of January, Immortality has recently been announced for PS5. Developed by Half Mermaid, Immortality is the latest game from creator Sam Barlow, who previously is known for his work on Her Story. In addition to launching on Xbox Series X/S back in 2022, Immortality also came to PC. Now, it will be making the jump to PlayStation 5 platforms on January 23, 2024, and should retail for $19.99.

To put into context just how well-received Immortality was on Xbox, it garnered an impressive 88/100 aggregate score from critics on reviews platform Metacritic. As a whole, it ended up being one of the highest-reviewed games of the year on Xbox and in terms of Metascore only trailed behind the likes of Elden Ring, Persona 5 Royal, Deathloop, and Rogue Legacy 2. As such, for Immortality to finally come to PS5 is a pretty big deal and is absolutely a game that PlayStation fans should have on their radar.

To learn more about Immortality and what it entails, you can check out the game's official trailer and description below.

"Marissa Marcel would have been a star. She made three movies, but none of them were ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared.

Immortality is an interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story. Use the cinematic ability to teleport from scene to scene to explore a treasure trove of newly unearthed footage from the three lost films of Marissa Marcel and traverse decades of movie history."