Leak Reveals Former PS4 Exclusive Is Coming to Steam

It looks like a former PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 exclusive is coming to Steam. More specifically, it looks like after heading to Epic Games Store last year, Beyond: Two Souls is coming to Steam sometime this year, presumably in July. How do we know this? Because a listing for the game has surfaced on Steam, though it hasn't been made public yet.

Today, Internet sleuths discovered that over on SteamDB, which tracks changes made to Steam on the back end. As a result, it often leaks games and content coming to Steam before an official announcement is made for said game or content. In this case, it has revealed that Beyond: Two Souls is coming to the PC's most popular platform and storefront.

Unfortunately, the SteamDB page for the game doesn't divulge any further salient details about the game. However, it's safe to assume the title is coming to the platform in July. On July 22, 2019, the game shed its PlayStation exclusivity by jumping to PC via The Epic Games Store. Typically, Epic Games Store exclusivity periods last one year. As a result, it's a safe bet to says Beyond: Two Souls will come to Steam in July once this period is complete.

For those that don't know: Beyond: Two Souls is an interactive drama meets action-adventure game from French developer Quantic Dream. It debuted back in October 2013 via the PS3 before coming to the PS4 in November 2015. Unlike Quantic Dream's game that came before it -- Heavy Rain -- it didn't sell very well nor did it perform that well critically.

"A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances of Ellen Page, Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes," reads an official pitch of the game. "Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie's fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heartwrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is."

At the moment of publishing, neither Quantic Dream or Valve have commented on this latest leak.

