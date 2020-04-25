These 6 PS4 Games Are Free, But Not For Much Longer

There's currently not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six free PS4 games on the PlayStation Store. Included in this are some of the PS4's best games and some of its biggest hidden gems. That said, all six won't be free for much longer. In other words, while Sony Interactive Entertainment and other partners have made the various games free, this is not permanent. In fact, it's a very limited time offer. Below, you can check out all six PS4 games currently free on the PlayStation Store. Included will be trailers for each game, a little blurb about each game, and information on how long each will free. Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget the PlayStation Store is also currently hosting not one, but two massive sales. One of these, the Spring Sale, has been live for awhile, but the other just launched yesterday. If you haven't already, you can check it out right here.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection includes not one, not two, but three games in one package. More specifically, it includes Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception. Unfortunately it does not include Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the fourth game and final game in the series. Free Until May 5

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End That's right, you can play the entire mainline Uncharted series right now for free. Not only is the series one of the best PlayStation series ever, but that's roughly 40 hours of great, narrative-driven, single-player content for free. Quarantining is rough, but at least you can do it with the company of Nathan Drake. Free Until Early May (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is the perfect game right now as the world quarantines and practices social distancing. Why? Because it's Pac-Man. It's a classic that anybody can enjoy. However, this isn't your dad's Pac-Man; it includes new modes, features, and evolves the classic formula everyone loves. Free Until May 10

Knack 2 The Knack series may be a bit of a meme, but unlike the first game, Knack II is actually quite solid. Further, it allows for co-op, and is perfect for kids, family, and friends who don't play video games often. Again, right now we could all use a bit more social interaction. It's Unclear How Long Knack II Is Free (Requires a German PSN Account -- Learn How To Make One Here)

Journey Journey isn't just one of the most critically-acclaimed games of last generation, but it offers a great, momentary break from the stresses of life right now. It's short, but a powerful experience that most describe as a "must play" game. Free Until May 5