Huge PlayStation Store Sale Offers 400 Discounted PS4 Games

A huge new PlayStation Store is now live, featuring nearly 400 discounted PS4 games. Adding to the equally massive "Spring Sale" -- which is still live -- PlayStation gamers can now enjoy the new "Big in Japan" sale, which offers big discounts for some of the biggest games from the Land of the Rising Sun. This includes discounts on big game series like Devil May Cry, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter. On top of this, many of the PS4's great anime video games are on sale, including titles from series like One Piece, One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and more. Topping all of this off are discounts on a variety of classic games from franchises like Castlevania, Mega Man, and Metal Slug.

As always, you can find the link to the sale at the bottom of the article. However, if you don't have the time or desire to sift through nearly 400 discounted games, well you're in luck. Below, you can find a curated list of the promotion's most notable sales, organized by price, and then ordered alphabetically. Next to each game will be the current price, followed by the normal price of the game.

We will be sure to update this article if Sony Interactive Entertainment decides to add more games to the sale.