PlayStation Makes Highly-Rated PS4 Horror Game Just $0.59

A new PlayStation Store sale has made a highly-rated horror just $0.59 for a limited time. There are hundreds of PS4 games on sale right now in the build-up to Christmas and the larger holiday season. Many of the deals are for filler games or are deals that aren't that impressive. That said, there are plenty of steals to have if you have time to sift through all of the junk. For example, Sagebrush is only $0.59 right now and until December 22.

Developed and published Redact Games, Sagebrush is a first-person narrative adventure game meets horror game that was released in 2018. On Metacritic, the game boasts a 79, which is a decent score but not the greatest. However, on Steam, users are more positive than critics. Across 163 user reviews, 94 percent are positive. In other words, the game is pretty highly-rated on Steam. And as you can see via the trailer below, it's also quite unique.

"Sagebrush is a short-form first-person narrative adventure about exploring the compound of an apocalyptic Millenialist cult in remote New Mexico years after they collectively took their lives in a mass suicide event," reads an official blurb about the game. "In Sagebrush, you'll investigate the long-abandoned Black Sage Ranch, the former home of Perfect Heaven, an apocalyptic cult formed in the early 1990s under the guiding hand of the prophet Father James."

"A very good, very unsettling and thought-provoking horror game," reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. "It's very narrative-focused, so if you're looking for overt scares/threats and are put off by 'walking simulators,' Sagebrush probably isn't for you. But if you like exploring an open environment at your own pace, gradually unfolding narratives, and unsettling atmospheric dread, it's very much worth a look."

