Death Stranding 2 Release Date May Be Further Away Than We Thought

Hideo Kojima, Kojima Productions, and Sony revealed "DS2"-- a sequel to Death Stranding for the PS5 -- at The Game Awards this month. Unfortunately, there's no word of a release date though. However, a new update may shed light on when the game will release, and if the speculation is accurate, the game is nowhere near release. The update comes from Norman Reedus, who plays Sam Bridges, the protagonist of the first game and seemingly the protagonist of its sequel. According to Reedus, he's only now starting to do motion capture for the game.

If you're anticipating the new PS5 game, this isn't the greatest news. It doesn't confirm the game is still in the early stages of development, but it hints at this as motion capture work usually begins at the start of production. This isn't always true, but with a game that will have as many cutscenes as DS2 will have, it's hard to imagine this not being true in this case.

For those that don't know: the first game took two years to release after entering full production in 2017 and releasing in 2019. Assuming these timelines are similar, the game will not be out next year or even in 2024 like some are assuming. The latter is possible, but a 2025 release date seems more likely at this point.

Norman Reedus is "just now starting" mo-cap production for Death Stranding 2 according to the latest episode of Kojima's podcast. pic.twitter.com/43StwyprAb — Okami Games (@Okami13_) December 15, 2022

For now, all of this is just speculation. Of course, if Kojima are anyone else involved with the game comments on the speculation we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, keep an eye on Reedus who not only leaked this game before it was announced via various interviews but accidentally leaked information about the first game as well during its development. In other words, he will likely be a good source of information about the PS5 game going forward.

