New PS4 Game Added to PlayStation Hits Collection, Others on Sale for as Little as $4

It looks like Sony Interactive Entertainment has added a new PS4 game to the PlayStation Hits collection. More specifically, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios’ Injustice 2 has joined the exclusive “PlayStation Hits” lineup, which features some of the PS4’s biggest and best-selling games. In addition to the prestige, this also means the game will get a permanent price drop. As you may know, all games apart of the PlayStation Hits lineup — which you can checkout here — have an asking price of $20.

Injustice 2 joins its predecessor, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat X, and EA Sports UFC 2 as the only fighting games featured in the collection. In other words, NetherRealm Studios has two of the four games featured, and I’m sure the next one to join the list will be Mortal Kombat 11, giving it three out of five.

In addition to adding Injustice 2 to the PlayStation Hits family, Sony has also discounted a few of the other games in the collection. For example, Battlefield 4 is currently $4. Meanwhile, DOOM, God of War III Remastered, and Yakuza Kiwami are all $10. You can check out the full list of discounts, below:

DOOM — $10

God of War Remastered — $10

Yakuza Kiwami — $10

Battlefield 4 — $4

The Last of Us Remastered — $15

Street Fighter V — $8

Ratchet and Clank — $15

Killzone Shadow Fall — $15

Middle-earth: Shadow of Modor — $10

Need for Speed — $5

If none of these discounts tickle your fancy, don’t forget to check out the massive ongoing sale over on the PlayStation Store, dubbed the Mega March Sale, that discounts over 500 PS4 games. Meanwhile, if you’re on a budget, then you may want to check out our latest 5 PS4 games on sale for $5 article.

In addition to PS4, Injustice 2 is also available on PC and Xbox One.

“If I had to pick a single word to describe Injustice 2, that word would be ‘comprehensive,’” reads the opening of our review of the game. “When it’s all said and done, Injustice 2 stands as perhaps the most comprehensive DC superhero game I’ve ever played, audaciously attempting — and succeeding — to be all things to all people.”