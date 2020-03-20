PS4: 5 Games on Sale for $5 or Less

PlayStation Store's Mega March Sale is live, with over 500 discounted PS4 games. That said, between new games like DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, MLB The Show 20, and more, your wallet could use a little bit of a break, which is why we've gathered five noteworthy games from the above sale that are all $5 or cheaper. Included in this are some PS2 classics, Batman, and one of the best indie games of 2018. Of course, if you're looking for the biggest and latest games, then this isn't your link. There's no big and new game that's going to be discounted under $5.

At the moment of publishing, it's currently unclear how long any of these games will be on sale, so if you see something you like, be sure to cop it sooner rather later. Meanwhile, don't forget to also check out PlayStation Store's new "Deal of the Week," which is one of its better "Deal of the Week" offers in quite some time.

