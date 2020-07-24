PlayStation Giving PS4 Players $10 for Free
PlayStation is giving PS4 players $10 for free. Last month, PlayStation Plus turned 10 years old. To celebrate, Sony gave all PS4 users a free theme. Naturally, this wasn't the type of "celebration" PS4 users were hoping for. That said, perhaps addressing this disappointment, Sony is now giving PlayStation Plus subscribers $10 in PlayStation Store credit for free. That's it. There's no strings attached. However, it looks like the freebie isn't going out to everyone.
While many PS4 users have reported that they've received the gift, many are also reporting that they've received nothing, suggesting Sony is sending out the free $10 to a limited number of subscribers. Further, it appears to be completely random.
Of course, if you haven't received anything yet, it's possible this could change in the coming hours and days. That said, it's also quite likely that you've simply missed out on this round of free PSN credit.
Thankfully, PlayStation typically does these types of giveaways a few times each year. So, while you may have been skipped this round, there's always next time.
At the moment of publishing, PlayStation has said nothing about this free giveaway, leaving PlayStation Plus subscribers with nothing but speculation about how limited the giveaway is. Unfortunately, PlayStation usually doesn't comment on giveaways of this ilk, which means further details at this point are unlikely. That said, be sure to check your account over the next few days.
As for the gift itself, $10 of PSN credit may not seem like much, but thanks to the latest PlayStation Store sale, it does net you the following games:
- 7 Days to Die -- $7.49
- Abzu -- $9.99
- Alien: Isolation -- $5.99
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection -- $7.99
- American Fugitive -- $7.99
- ARK: Aberration -- $6.99
- ARK: Extinction -- $6.99
- ARK: Scorched Earth -- $6.99
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission -- $9.99
- Bad North -- $7.49
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass -- $4.99
- Batman: Return to Arkham -- $9.99
- Battlefield 1 -- $2.99
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition -- $5.99
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle -- $4.79
- Bravo Team -- $9.99
- Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons -- $4.99
- Call of Cthulhu -- $9.99
- Carnival Games VR -- $4.99
- Cars 3: Driven to Win -- $9.99
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin -- $9.99
- Dead Island Definitive Edition -- $7.99
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge -- $2.99
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition -- $7.99
- DOOM -- $5.99
- Déraciné -- $6.59
- Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $9.59
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2-- $9.59
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair -- $9.99
- eFootball PES 2020 -- $7.49
- Farpoint -- $9.99
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD -- $9.99
- Final Fantasy VII -- $7.99
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered -- $8.99
- Final Fantasy XV Season Pass -- $7.49
- Firewall Zero Hour -- $9.99
- For Honor -- $5.99
- For The King -- $9.99
- GoNNER -- $2.99
- Grand Ages: Medieval -- $5.99
- KILL la KILL - IF -- $7.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - DLC Collection -- $9.99
- Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition -- $8.04
- LEGO CITY Undercover -- $8.99
- LEGO Worlds -- $5.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes -- $2.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience -- $4.99
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain -- $3.99
- Metro Exodus - Sam's Story -- $8.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack -- $9.99
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition -- $6.24
- Overcooked -- $6.79
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil -- $7.04
- PUBG -- $9.89
- Prey: Mooncrash -- $7.99
- Pure Pool -- $2.49
- Tekken 7 -- $9.99
- The Council - The Complete Season -- $7.49
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine -- $7.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass -- $9.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone -- $3.99
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition -- $9.99
- Unravel Yarny Bundle -- $8.99
- White Day: A Labyrinth Named School -- $6.89
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot -- $7.99
- Yakuza Kiwami -- $9.99
