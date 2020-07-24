PS4 Adding Long Overdue PSN Feature

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has added a long-overdue feature to the PS4 console. More specifically, Sony has revealed that the PlayStation 4 and PSN now allow two-step verification via authenticator apps. The feature isn't live yet, but will be implemented in an upcoming PS4 update. Two-step verification has been available for a while, but it's only available via SMS. In other words, there's no two-step verification for authenticator apps, which is something PS4 users have been asking for since the option was first implemented.

For now, it's unclear when the feature will be available because it's currently unclear when the PS4's next update will go live, but we do know it's currently in beta, and that bar any changes based on beta feedback, will do the following:

When starting a party, you can now choose to create a new group or select an existing group. When you create a new group, it’ll be saved even after the party has ended. You can start a new party with the same members by selecting the group that you previously created.

You can now use your group across party and messages. you can send messages to a group you created for a party, or start a party with a group you’ve messaged with.

Messages have been added to the screen during parties. When you select messages, you’ll see the messages exchanged between members of your group.

The public/private settings for parties have been removed. Only members of the group can join the party.

You can now change your party settings from the options menu that displays on the screen when you select party. You can also manage your party connection settings when you select [Party Voice

Chat Connection], which has been added to the party settings.

Members of your party can now see when your mic is muted.

You can now join parties even if there are members that you’ve blocked. When you join a party with a blocked member, or when a blocked member joins the party, you’ll receive a notification. During the party, you won’t hear each other, and the game you’re playing, as well as your Share Play status, won’t be displayed. In addition, the blocked member won’t be notified that you’ve blocked them.

Play Together sessions can no longer be started during a party. For online multiplayer games, you can start a game session within the game.

Communicating with other players and viewing content created by other players have been combined and are now communication and user-generated content. If you’ve selected “Not Allowed” for either of the settings, the same setting will transfer after the update.

Mute all microphones has been added to the quick menu under sound/devices. This setting mutes all microphones connected to your PS4.

You can no longer create parties from the Community area. You’ll need to create a group in a party.

You can no longer create a new even in Events – Events created before the update will still be held, and events and tournaments hosted by game developers will continue to take place.

For some features, the content displayed on the screen has changed, as well as the screen design.

