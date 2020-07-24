Ghost of Tsushima Hits Impressive Milestone Days After Launch

✖

Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch Productions and Sony has already reached a significant milestone just a few days after the game released. Within the first three days of it being out, its opening weekend included sales of more than 2.4 million units. That’s an impressive number to hit for any game, and for Ghost of Tsushima, it means it’s now the fastest-selling original IP on the PlayStation 4 from a first-party studio. Considering how short of a time there is now between this generation and the next and what Sony has lined up for the rest of the year, it's probably going to keep that title, too.

Sony shared news of the sales milestone on Friday exactly one week after the game launched. What the qualifiers attached to the milestone mean is that this is the fastest-selling game on the PlayStation 4 that was a totally new property and not one that’s built off something that already existed before like The Last of Us Part II.

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales. Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima’s popularity doesn’t appear to be limited to any one region either. It’s extremely popular in Japan with stock limitations actually affecting the game’s availability to the point that people are having a hard time finding a physical copy. Sony Japan tweeted about that this week as well to say that more copies were being produced and directed people towards the digital version if they can’t find a copy in stores.

By comparison, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II sold through over 4 million copies in the same timeframe after the game’s launch. Neither number is insignificant, and both do well to round out the PlayStation 4’s lifecycle as we move closer to the PlayStation 5’s release.

If you’re still working your way through Ghost of Tsushima or are now much more interested in it after seeing how popular it’s been, you can check out our guide for exploring the game’s beautiful setting to make the most of your time there. You’ll be doing a lot of fighting while you’re exploring, so we’ve got a guide on combat, too.

