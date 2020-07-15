10 PS4 Exclusives That Don't Need Sequels on PS5

We have a growing list of confirmed PS5 games, but the reality is we still don't know about the bulk of PlayStation 5 games in development. We already know about games like Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls Remake, and more, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. Ultimately, the bulk of what comes to the console will be third-party releases, however, many of the console's best games will be from PlayStation and its studios, like Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Guerrilla Games. In addition to the luxury of creating new IP, first-party PlayStation studios have a deep and celebrated catalog to experiment with, including many quality PS4 exclusives. That said, not every PS4 exclusive needs to return. Some are best left alone, while others could use a rest or a permanent placement on the ice. Below, you can check out 10 PS4 exclusives I think should NOT return on PS5. This includes some of its biggest exclusives, some of its smaller exclusives, and everything in between.

The Last of Us The Last of Us is a masterpiece of storytelling. And it didn't need a sequel. Nonetheless, Naughty Dog did make a sequel, and according to critics, it's just as great, if not better. However, the general consensus on it is much more split. It's an incredibly divisive game. But that's not why I want Naughty Dog to move on from the series. I'm sure it could make a third game that's equally bar-setting. However, I want to see the developer do something new. There are not many studios on the level of Naughty Dog, which is why I think it would be a shame to once again constrain it to the same IP.

The Order 1886 The Order 1886 is one of the most disappointing PS4 exclusives. Despite this, it has a ton of potential. The world, story, lore, and the ending all beg for a sequel, and for a while, I would have said PlayStation should order Ready at Dawn to make this sequel. However, Ready at Dawn is now owned by Facebook, and while a sequel could be farmed out to another studio, it would also be in the back of my mind that this wasn't the original vision for the series.

Death Stranding I actually really adore Death Stranding. It's one of the best and most unique games of the PS4 generation. The cost of AAA game development means developers simply don't take risks. Death Stranding didn't just take risks though, it took some huge ones, virtually all of which pay off. Like the box art suggests, it's "a Hideo Kojima game," and there's nothing else quite like it. However, it's best left alone. A sequel would certainly cheapen and lessen the original. Also, I want to see Kojima do something new and different. I loved Metal Gear Solid, but Kojima leaving it gave us Death Stranding. Now I want to see Kojima leave behind Death Stranding and see what else he has in that crazy, wonderful mind of his.

Dreams Dreams is a novel idea, a game that stands out from the rest of the first-party PS4 catalog. And with the right support, it could have a future. But I don't think that future includes a sequel. Dreams is a platform, and if Sony wants to support it, it doesn't need to make a sequel, it needs to bring the game to non-PlayStation platforms, such as PC.

Gravity Rush There's nothing wrong with Gravity Rush. The first game is a cult-classic, and it has a passionate following for a reason. It's a pretty good game. However, does it deserve a third entry while so many other PlayStation series are left dormant? Not only are Gravity Rush and Gravity Rush 2 far from system sellers, but they aren't even critically-acclaimed series. There's nothing wrong with making a third, but I'd like to see PlayStation explore some of its other IP first. And I would really like to see developer Project Siren return to the genre it started with: horror.

Killzone Killzone is a great series, but six entries in 16 years seem like enough. Guerilla Games is a two-game studio. One of these teams is going to be occupied with Horizon for the foreseeable future. The other is comprised of former Rainbow Six Siege leads. With that talent, you could make a new Killzone, but you could also make a new SOCOM. And this is team is likely the only way we could see SOCOM resurrected. And if I had to pick between the two, I'm picking SOCOM every time.

Concrete Genie Concrete Genie is a neat, underappreciated, and charming experience. It's the type of experience PlayStation needs to explore more. I want to see PlayStation make fewer sequels and more new IPs. And with these new IPs, I want to see it explore new concepts, unique ideas, and offer PlayStation gamers something they can't get on other platforms. Concrete Genie is exactly the type of game I want to see more on PS5, and for this same quality, I don't want to see a sequel.

MediEvil It was great to see MediEvil return and reborn in modernity. The next logical step would be for PlayStation to give the same treatment to MediEvil 2, however, there are so many classic PlayStation series trapped on legacy hardware. I won't complain if we see more MediEvil on PS5, but I'd personally prefer Sony to dig more of its nostalgic catalog up.

Infamous Infamous is a great series, and at one point, one of PlayStation's flagship series. And it has a future. Sucker Punch should revisit Infamous eventually, but I'm not sure the PS5 generation is the time to do it. Tomorrow, Ghost of Tsushima releases, and it by most accounts, it's quite good. Judging by its output this generation, it's safe to assume we will get two games out of Sucker Punch during the PS5 generation. If this is the case, I'd like to see it explore Ghost of Tsushima more, and then return to Infamous on PS6.