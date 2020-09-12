PlayStation Store's New "Deal of the Week" Is for One of 2020's Most Popular PS4 Games

✖

PlayStation Store's "Deal of the Week" is back and this time it has a discount for one of 2020's most popular games. More specifically -- from now until September 17 -- all PlayStation 4 users, via the PlayStation Store, can nab a PS4 digital copy of Resident Evil 3 Remake for just $30, aka for 50 percent off, aka the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store.

In addition to this, you can also grab the "Racoon City Edition" of the game for 44 percent off, which knocks it down from $80 to $45. This edition of the game includes both Resident Evil 3 Remake and 2019's Resident Evil 2 Remake. In other words, it includes a $15 version of Resident Evil 2, which is the cheapest it's been on the PlayStation Store as well.

As for Resident Evil 3 Remake, it released this April and is a full-blown remake of the 1999 survival-horror game of the same name.

"In Resident Evil 3, S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, one of video games’ most iconic heroines, flees a city being consumed by zombies and other horrifying creatures," reads an official pitch of the game. "Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 3 uses modernized gameplay to combine action with classic survival horror in vivid high-definition."

The game's official pitch continues:

"Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target."

In addition to PS4, Resident Evil 3 is available via the PC and Xbox One. Below, you can continue to read more about the game, courtesy of the opening from our official review of the survival-horror title:

"Capcom really set a new bar for remakes in 2019 with Resident Evil 2 by showing what some iconic Resident Evil characters could look like in a new era of gaming, so the next logical step for the company would be to move the bar even higher with a remake of Resident Evil 3. Some smart decisions made in this latest remake help achieve that goal by rectifying some frustrations and making movements feel more fluid than ever before. The game trades away some of the franchise’s signature horror elements for a more action-oriented approach, but the result is a fresh hybrid experience and the best version of Raccoon City seen in a long time."