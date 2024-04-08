PlayStation Store Discounts EA Games to Just $1.99

A new PlayStation Store sale discounts a trio of EA games to just $1.99 for PS4 and PS5 users. All three offers are for PS4 games, but all three PS4 games are playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Meanwhile, each game is only available at this promotional price point until April 25. After April 25, each game will revert back to its normal price on the PlayStation Store.

The first of the three games is Star Wars: Squadrons, a 2020 release from Motive Studio. Upon release, the Star Wars game set after the events of Return of the Jedi garnered a 79 on Metacritic. It normally costs $39.99 to purchase and play on PS4.

The second game is Burnout Paradise Remastered, which normally sets PS4 users back $19.99. Developed by Criterion Games, it is a 2018 remaster of 2008's Burnout Paradise, a game that garnered an 88 on Metacritic back in the day.

The third and final game is 2017's Need for Speed Payback, which also usually costs $19.99 on the PlayStation Store. It, at release, garnered a 61 on Metacritic, an underwhelming return for developer Ghost Games.

Below, you can read more about each PS4 game and check out a trailer for each PS4 game:

Star Wars Squadrons:

About: "Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons.Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Take control of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Customize loadouts and cosmetics, divert power between weapons, shields, and engines, while immersing yourself in the cockpit. In addition, players will have the option to play the entirety of the game in virtual reality on PlayStation VR!"

Burnout Paradise Remastered

About: "Welcome back to Paradise City! Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout™ Paradise Remastered. Tear up the town from hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever!"

Need for Speed Payback

About: "Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city's casinos, criminals and cops. In this corrupt gambler's paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins. Play a varied and challenging world of events as Tyler the Racer, Mac the Showman and Jess the Wheelman. Each driver must take on races, missions and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley's underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House."