PS4 Exclusive Series Will Soon Leave PlayStation Store Forever

Today, not one, not two, but three PS4 exclusive games will be removed from the PlayStation Store, meaning the window to purchase the games is nearly shut. More specifically, today, the entire Driveclub series will be removed for purchase from the PlayStation Store, and this includes all DLC releases for each game. For those that don’t know: this includes Driveclube, Driveclub VR, and Driveclub Bikes. After today, these three games and all of their DLC will no longer be up for purchase. Why? Because the servers for each are going down soon.

As you may remember, Sony made this announcement back in March, so we’ve known about this for awhile. In other words, this is more of a public service announcement, because today is your last day to get the trio of games and their DLC. Unfortunately, Sony has opted not to discount them. So, Driveclub is $20, which isn’t a bad deal, but isn’t great when you consider the servers are going down soon.

The servers for each game will be yanked on March 31, 2020. With the servers going down, all online features will cease, which includes every online multiplayer mode. That said, you will still be able to play the game’s offline, single-player modes. However, as you may know, multiplayer is a big chunk of the games. Interestingly, this will mean earning a Platinum Trophy for the game will be impossible, as the online trophies will no longer be earnable.

Driveclub was supposed to be a PS4 launch title, but development hell got in the way. A year later, in October 2014, the game hit, and it was a mess at launch. Incomplete and broken. And it took awhile for things to be fixed, and so players and the industry largely moved on, which is a shame, because eventually it became quite the good racing game.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PlayStation. Meanwhile, for more news, media, and information on everything PS4, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, a critically-acclaimed game stealth-launched yesterday on PS4.