New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts PS4’s Greatest Retro Games and Remasters

The PlayStation Store is back with its second sale of the week, and this one discounts a large slab of retro and remastered games on PS4. In fact, there’s even some PS3 and PS Vita discounts thrown in the mix. So, if you like retro-style games or are looking to pick up some remasters of games from previous generations, this is your sale. Not only does it have over 200 discounts, but many of the discounts are pretty hearty. From classic arcade games, to the titles from Rockstar Games’ past, to some of the best remakes of this generation, this new sale should have a little bit of something for everyone.

Below, you can find a curated list of the most notable sales featured in the special promotion. It’s organized in alphabetical order, and not only shows the price of each game featured, but how much you’re saving. Meanwhile, if you haven’t checked out this week’s other (bigger) sale, click here. Unlike this sale, it’s largely focused with brand new releases.

ACA NEOGEO classic games — $4 — All 50 percent off

Arcade Archives games — $4 — All 50 percent off

Arcade Game Series games — $2 — All 50 percent off

Art of Fighting Anthology — $4 — Save 70 percent

ADK Damashii — $4 — Save 70 percent

Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics — $10 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered — $20 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $12 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection — $16 — Save 60 percent

Baja: Edge of Control HD — $9 — Save 70 percent

Batman: Arkham Collection — $18 — Save 70 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham — $5 — Save 75 percent

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $20 — Save 67 percent

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition — $6 — Save 85 percent

Bully — $9 — Save 40 percent (best game ever)

Burnout Paradise Remastered — $8 — Save 60 percent (2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $16 — Save 60 percent

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle — $10 — Save 50 percent

CastleStorm Definitive Edition — $3 — Save 80 percent

Castlevania Anniversary Collection — $10 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood — $10 — Save 50 percent

Catherine: Full Body — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Contra Anniversary Collection — $10 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent

Dark Cloud — $10 — Save 34 percent

Dark Cloud 2 — $10 — Save 34 percent

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $7 — Save 75 percent

Darksiders Warmastered Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Dark Souls Remastered — $24 — Save 40 percent

Dead Rising — $6 — Save 70 percent

Dead Rising 2 — $6 — Save 70 percent

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record — $6 — Save 70 percent

Destroy All Humans! — $7 — Save 65 percent

Destroy All Humans! 2 — $7 — Save 65 percent

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition — $7 — Save 70 percent

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King — $20 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

DOOM (1993) — $2 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

DOOM II — $2 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

DOOM 3 — $5 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

Dragon’s Crown Pro — $14 — Save 30 percent

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen — $15 — Save 50 percent

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour — $3 — Save 85 percent

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 — $4 — Save 70 percent

Flashback — $9 — Save 65 percent

Garou: Mark of the Wolves — $4 — Save 70 percent

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Grand Theft Auto III — $9 — Save 40 percent

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — $10 — Save 33 percent

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — $17 — Save 50 percent

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — $9 — Save 40 percent

.hack//G.U. Last Recode — $17 — Save 65 percent

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition — $7 — Save 55 percent

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland — $7 — Save 55 percent

Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $24 — Save 65 percent

King’s Quest: The Complete Collection — $6 — Save 80 percent

Legend of Kay Anniversary — $6 — Save 80 percent

Manhunt — $9 — Save 40 percent

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

Max Payne — $9 — Save 40 percent

Mega Man 11 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection — $6 — Save 60 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection — $10 — Save 50 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — $6 — Save 60 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 — $10 — Save 50 percent

Metal Slug Anthology — $10 — Save 50 percent

Metal Slug XX — $10 — Save 50 percent

Metro 2033 Redux — $4 — Save 80 percent

Metro: Last Light Redux — $4 — Save 80 percent

Metro Redux — $6 — Save 80 percent

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered — $30 — Save 40 percent

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir — $24 — Save 60 percent

Okami HD — $10 — Save 50 percent

Owlboy — $12 — Save 50 percent

Onimusha: Warlords — $12 — Save 40 percent

Pac-Man 256 — $2 — Save 60 percent

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 — $4 — Save 75 percent

PaRappa The Rapper 2 — $7 — Save 25 percent

Patapon™ Remastered — $11 — Save 25 percent

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy — $20 — Save 35 percent (2019 release)

Prototype — $7 — Save 75 percent

Prototype — $10 — Save 75 percent

Red Dead Revolver — $9 — Save 40 percent

Red Faction — $7 — Save 55 percent

Red Faction II — $7 — Save 55 percent

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered — $12 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 0 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 4 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 5 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 6 — $8 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition — $23 — Save 67 percent (2019 release)

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X — $7 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil Revelations — $8 — Save 60 percent

Rogue Galaxy — $10 — Save 34 percent

Samurai Showdown VI — $4 — Save 75 percent

Samurai Showdown V Special — $4 — Save 70 percent

Shenmue I and II — $20 — Save 30 percent

Sniper Elite V2 Remastered — $19 — Save 45 percent (2019 release)

Sonic Mania — $10 — Save 50 percent

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $20 — Save 50 percent

Star Wars Bounty Hunter — $5 — Save 50 percent

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast — $8 — Save 20 percent

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter — $5 — Save 50 percent

Star Wars: Racer Revenge — $5 — Save 50 percent

Stranger Things 3: The Game — $5 — Save 75 percent (2019 release)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $50 — Save 50 percent

Strider — $3 — Save 80 percent

Super Bomberman R — $15 — Save 63 percent

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 release)

Super Star Wars — $4 — Save 60 percent

Team Sonic Racing — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release)

The Disney Afternoon Collection — $5 — Save 75 percent

The King of Fighters 2000 — $4 — Save 60 percent

The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match — $4 — Save 70 percent

The King of Fighters ’98 Global Match — $4 — Save 70 percent

The Last Blade 2 — $4 — Save 75 percent

The Warriors — $9 — Save 40 percent

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle — $35 — Save 30 percent

ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove — $9 — Save 40 percent (2019 release)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — $4 — Save 85 percent

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 — $10 — Save 60 percent

Ultra Street Fighter IV — $12 — Save 50 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

Wild Arms 3 — $11 — Save 25 percent

ZONE OF THE ENDERS: The 2nd Runner – M∀RS — $10 — Save 67 percent

