Huge PlayStation Store Sale Adds 100 New PS4 Games

The PlayStation Store Spring Sale has just added a healthy slab of new PS4 games, including some pretty incredible deals on some equally incredible games. The sale first went live a couple weeks ago with nearly 500 games. Now, Sony has expanded the sale, adding more games to it, and in the process bringing the sale closer to 600 games. In short, the massive PlayStation Store sale just got more massive.

Like the first wave of PS4 games, this second wave includes some big games, and some ever bigger discounts. Usually sales of this size are brimming with filler and tiny discounts, but this one is pretty robust in both these regards.

Below, you can check out some of the newly added games, which includes the likes of Persona 5, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. That said, it’s important to rememeber this is just SOME of the new games added, and only a SLITHER of the entire sale.

Hunt Showdown

Persona 5

Zombie Army 4

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Remnant: From the Ashes

Madden NFL 20

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Spyro Reignited Trilogy

MLB The Show

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Metro Exodus

Battlefield V

Tetris Effect

Divinity Original Sin 2

Lumines Remastered

Overcooked 2

Call of Duty: WWII

Shadow of the Colossus

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Kerbal Space Program

LEGO Marvel Collection

Rez Infinite

ARK: Survival Evolved

The Last Guardian

LEGO Worlds

Nioh

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Friday the 13th: The Game

If none of these games tickle your fancy, don’t forget to check out the sale in its entirety by clicking right HERE. It features 567 discounts, so there’s a good chance there’s a little something for every type of PlayStation gamer.

