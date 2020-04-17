Another PS4 Exclusive May Be Delayed Very Soon

Following the delay of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR, another PS4 exclusive may soon be hit with the delay hammer. More specifically, it's looking like Ghost of Tsushima -- the new game from Sucker Punch Productions -- may be pushed from its June 26 release date. Today, PlayStation Canada changed the game's release date to August 1, 2020, which appears to be a placeholder, because August 1 is a Saturday, and there's no chance whatsoever the game would release on a Saturday. Whatever the case, since this initial change was noticed, PlayStation Canada has reverted the game's date back to June 26, suggesting it could have been a simple mistake.

However, what makes this extra interesting is the fact that according a recent Amazon listing -- which has also been changed -- The Last of Us Part 2 is releasing on June 26, the current day Ghost of Tsushima is slotted in. Obviously, Sony isn't going to release both of these games on the same day. As a result, PlayStation fans are theorizing the latter may be bumped to make way for the former. However, the one problem with this theory is it assumes there's something to the Amazon listing.

Unfortunately, PlayStation has not issued a comment on either leak, which means officially The Last of Us Part II doesn't have a release date, while Ghost of Tsushima is scheduled to drop on June 26. However, this could change in the near future.

Ghost of Tsushima is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only.

"In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East," reads an official blurb about the game. "Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima."

