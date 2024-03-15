Sony Secures Major 2024 Release as a PS5 Exclusive

Sony has seemingly struck a deal and secured a fairly major PS5 console exclusive for this year, 2024. The PS5 game in question is set to join a list of exclusive games that already includes Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Meanwhile, set to bolster this lineup of games this year is Rise of Ronin, Stellar Blade, Concord, Baby Steps, and potentially Silent Hill 2 Remake. To this latter list you can also now add V Rising.

Right now, V Rising is only available on PC via Steam Early Access. On May 8, it is set to leave early access on PC. Meanwhile, sometime later this year, it is also now scheduled to release on PS5. And at the moment, this is the only console that the game has been confirmed for.

If you have never heard of this survival action-RPG, it debuted back in 2022 via Stunlock Studios. And when it hit in May of 2022, it was a surprise hit. To date, it has amassed over 62,000 user reviews, 88 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam User Review score.

It is unclear how much the game will cost when it fully releases on PS5 later this year, but on PC in early access, it currently costs $19.99. It is possible this price point will be upheld, but what seems more likely is a bump to either $29.99 or even $39.99 for the console version.

"Experience a vampire survival action RPG adventure like no other," reads an official pitch of the game from developer Stunlock Studios. "Awaken after centuries of slumber, weakened and thirsty for blood. Explore a vast open world of dark fantasy, humans, horrors, and worse... the deadly sunlight. Rise in power and conquer the world of the living. Hunt alone or gather a clan. V Rising can be played solo, cooperatively, or persistent online multiplayer."

It is worth noting that is not 100 percent clear if PlayStation dropped a fat stack on Stunlock Studios to secure this exclusivity, but that is presumably the case because why else would the game be a PS5 console exclusive, even if it only ends up being for a bit? The better question is how much did this deal cost PlayStation? Probably a pretty penny, though V Rising is not quite as relevant as it was in 2022 and even 2023.

For all of our previous and all of our extensive PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals -- click here.