PlayStation Plus Subscribers Strongly Divided Over Free 2024 Game

One of 2024's free PlayStation Plus games has divided PS4 and PS5 users over on the PS Plus Reddit page. According to some, it a fantastic game, and one PS Plus subscribers even describes it as the best single-player game they have played since 2017. That said, many have taken umbrage with the claim, either suggesting almost the opposite or at least saying this is overrating of the game. What's the game? Well, it was part of January's free PS Plus games lineup alongside A Plague Tale: Requiem and Nobody Saves the World. That game is Evil West.

"PSA – Evil West is fantastic," reads a popular post on the PS Plus Reddit page. "First off, January 2024 has to be one of the best months for PS Plus ever. I loved all three of the games. Evil West was the only one that I had no anticipation for and therefore played last, but it has ended up being my favorite of the bunch. I haven't had this much fun in a single player campaign since Titanfall 2. Currently playing through again on NG+ which I almost never do. If you have this game sitting in your library, and you haven't gotten around to it yet, do it."

This is pretty huge praise for the game, a third-person shooter published by Focus Home Entertainment and developed by Flying Wild Hog, the latter best known for the Shadow Warrior series. That said, it may be the minority opinion. On Metacritic, the game only has a 75. Meanwhile, lots of the comments on the post above disagree. The literal top comment pegs it as just a "decent AA game."

"it's one of the rare times I left a game early from the end. it didn't click with me at all. but i'm happy that someone could truly enjoy it. For me it was a bad God of War, and even GOW is not my kind of game," reads the second most popular comment. A third comment adds: "I would say fantastic is an overstatement, but I am glad you are enjoying it."

About the Game + Trailer

"Evil never sleeps... but it bleeds," reads an official description of the game. "A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!"

For more coverage on PlayStation Plus -- including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals -- click here.