PlayStation Store Sale: 40 Best PS4 Deals This Week

The PlayStation Store sale is currently live with its first PS4 sale of not only 2020, but the decade. And it’s a biggie. Not only is there nearly 1,300 discounts, but many of the discounts are deep and many are not only for notable games, but new releases. There’s almost too many games on sale, in fact. Not only is it difficult to sift through, but it can be hard to narrow that shopping cart down to something that doesn’t resemble Mt. Everest. There may be steals galore, but it’s also easy to spend a ton of money on a sale like this.

That all said, if you’re looking for every single noteworthy discount featured in the new promotion, then this is your link. However, if you’re simply looking for the best of the best, then good news partner, you’ve walked into the right saloon. Below, you can check out the top 40 best discounts featured in the new sale. And while 40 may seem like a lot, it’s not when the sale itself has hundreds of noteworthy discounts.

$10 or Less

Batman: Return to Arkham — $6 — Save 70 percent DOOM — $6 — Save 70 percent Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — $5 — Save 85 percent Fallout 4 — $9 — Save 70 percent Persona 5 — $10 — Save 50 percent Prey — $7 — Save 75 percent Rocket League — $10 — Save 50 percent Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent The Sims 4 — $10 — Save 75 percent Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition — $10 — Save 75 percent

$10 – $20

Anthem — $12 — Save 80 percent (2019 release) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $15 — Save 75 percent Batman: Arkham Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent Battlefield V — $16 — Save 60 percent Days Gone — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 release) Devil May Cry V — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release) Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 75 percent God of War — $15 — Save 50 percent Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent Kingdom Hearts III — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent Rage 2 — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release) Resident Evil 2 — $20 — Save 67 percent (2019 release) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — $15 — Save 70 percent Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $12 — Save 80 percent (2019 release)

$20 or More