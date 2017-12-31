Seven Deadly Sins PS4 Game Gets New Character Trailers, Photos

A humongous batch of new images and trailers for The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia have been released by Bandai Namco Entertainment over the past month, and if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s definitely worth checking out. Game play trailers for almost all of the game’s playable characters have been unleashed to the masses (okay, well, they’re technically unlisted on YouTube, but they’re still available) and the line-up is full of fan favorite characters. If you’re a fan of the anime and manga, and you happen to have a PlayStation 4 (because this game, unfortunately for some, will be PS4-exclusive) then check out what the upcoming 2018 title has in store for you below.

The most exciting of the new batch has to be this one, where players get to take on a very special role:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is the first video game release for the franchise, which launched as a manga series in 2012. The Seven Deadly Sins anime series exploded onto the U.S. scene via streaming services like Netflix, and has gained a worldwide following since then. The game was first announced back in July and confirmed for both a Japanese and North American release ahead of the date announcement.

Here’s a basic rundown on what the game is about, according to the official website: “Assemble the Seven Deadly Sins and fight to save the Kingdom of Lioness in The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, coming to PS4! Based on the hit manga, The Seven Deadly Sins by Nabaka Suzuki, enjoy stories of adventure and experience all of the action and excitement from the anime. Play through memorable fights with famous characters such as Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and others in all of their unique fighting styles.”

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Brittania will release exclusively on Playstation 4 on February 9th, 2018, though Japanese audiences will get the game a little while before, on January 25th.