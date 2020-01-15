Upcoming PS4 and Xbox One Horror Game Delayed to March

Developer Rocket Pocket Games and publisher Funcom have announced that the former’s sci-fi horror game, Moons of Madness, has been delayed on PS4 and Xbox One. Already available on PC, the title was set to hit consoles on January 21, but this will no longer be happening. Rather, the game will now hit PS4 and Xbox One on March 24, which is a Tuesday. According to the developer, the delay simply comes down to needing more time to optimize the ports.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce that the console release of Moons of Madness has been moved to March 24, 2020,” reads the official delay statement. “This is so we have more time to optimize the game for consoles. We understand and apologize for the frustrations this may cause.”

For those that don’t know: the first-person and narrative-focused cosmic horror game first landed back on October 22, 2019, via the PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“A mysterious signal has been recorded coming from the red planet. The message confounded Orochi scientists. Their analysts broke it down and determined it was of intelligent origin. Orochi management immediately concluded that the discovery was too sensitive for public knowledge and moved to keep it hidden. In secret, the corporation began construction of Invictus, a state-of-the-art Mars research outpost designed to identify the true nature of the message. You are Shane Newehart, a technician stationed at the Invictus and your security clearance means you are completely unaware of the existence of the mysterious signal. Your job is simply to keep the lights on until the transport ship Cyrano arrives bringing with it a new team to take over your duties. Soon you discover strange and unusual setbacks. Crucial systems are malfunctioning, the greenhouse is filled with a strange mist and the rest of your team has yet to return from their EVA mission. Things are starting to fall apart. You begin seeing and hearing things that aren’t there. Visions, hallucinations – or is that even what it is? Is this real… or are you slowly descending into madness?”