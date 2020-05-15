10 PS4, Xbox One, and PC Games to Play for Free This Weekend

Another weekend means another round of free games for people to play on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms over the course of the next few days. This weekend, we’ve got some big-name games that have been made free for a short time as well as round two of monthly offers like Xbox Games With Gold. Some of them are free to keep while others are just free to play for the weekend, but either way, players only have a couple of days to get several of them before they become full price once again. Xbox typically offers the bulk of the free games during the weekends, and this weekend is no exception. There’s still something to be played by those on the PlayStation 4 and PC though, and if you’ve got all the platforms, you’ll have plenty of options. Be sure to check out the first few Games With Gold titles that were made available to download last week as well as the PlayStation Plus game, and after you’ve gotten those, see below what this weekend has to offer.

Fallout 76 Starting off the free offers for this weekend is Fallout 76, a game which has been out for a while but now has new life breathed into it with the release of the massive Wastelanders update. NPCs, factions, and much more are back in Fallout once again, and you can try it for free right now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms to see if it’s worth hopping back into.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game One of the more recently free games offered this weekend is The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game, and by recent we mean that the game was given away by Warner Bros. just last night. It’s part of the ongoing play apart initiatives different companies are pushing for while people stay home during the current circumstances. This game’s available for free now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, and you have until May 21st to get it.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr To try something different than the games listed previously, you can pick up Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr starting on May 16th if you’re playing on the Xbox One and have an Xbox Live Gold membership. The game is one of the two Xbox One titles offered for this month’s free games, and it’s available from now until June 15th to keep.

Overlord 2 The second part of the month’s free Xbox games is Overlord 2, an Xbox 360 game that replaces Sensible World of Soccer which was available for the first half of the month. It’s been out for years since it was first released for the previous generation of consoles, and you can get it for free from now until May 31st if you’re subscribed to Xbox Live Gold.

Terraria Terraria has been out for years and years now, but that doesn’t mean it’s lost its following nor its charm. The game has consistently been getting new updates since its release, and the latest one is so big that it’s absolutely nothing to scoff at. You can play Terraria for free on the Xbox One until May 17th so long as you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Castle Crashers Remastered Castle Crashers Remastered is the last of the Xbox One’s free games for the weekend, and it’s quite a game to end on. The original game captivated players with its unique style and addictive gameplay, and now that it’s remastered, you can try it again or for the first time for free if you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Conan Exiles If you need a bit more Conan in your life, Conan Exiles is the game for you. First fully released in 2018, the game puts players into the world of Conan the Barbarian and is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms. This free trial is only for those on Steam, however, so if you’re a PC player who shops there, you’ve got a world of adventure and monsters waiting for you.

Assassin's Creed Discovery Tours Moving over to the PC platform, we’ve got what’s actually a pair Assassin’s Creed games available for free. They’re called Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt, and while they’re quite different from your typical Assassin’s Creed games, they’re the perfect companions to Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. You’ll need a Uplay account to get the games, but once you’ve got them, they’re yours to keep.