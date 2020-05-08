7 PS4 and Xbox One Games to Play for Free This Weekend

If you’re looking for something to play for free this weekend on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, both Sony and Microsoft have you covered with multiple free-to-play options to make sure your next few days are busy ones. These companies routinely make games big and small free for a short time alongside their monthly free games that only require an online subscription to play, so with this being the first full weekend of May after those monthly games are released console owners have more than usual to pick from this weekend. Unfortunately for those on the PlayStation 4, the split isn't even this weekend. Five of the seven free-to-play games are only free right now on the Xbox One, so those playing on Microsoft’s family of devices have many more options this weekend. That doesn’t mean there aren’t at least two games worth checking out on the PlayStation 4 though, and you can hopefully look forward to more free games in the coming weeks. If you’ve got both platforms, you’ve got the best of both worlds this weekend. You can find all the free-to-play games for this weekend listed below along with more details on each one.

Cities: Skylines (PS4) Starting with the free-to-play PlayStation 4 games since they make up the smaller part of the list, the first free game you can play this weekend and beyond is Cities: Skylines. The game puts players in control of building their own cities and planning everything from smaller buildings to bigger projects. Cities: Skylines is available as one of the free-to-play PlayStation Plus games for May, so even though you need a subscription to download it, you can do so and keep playing after the weekend is over.

Farming Simulator 19 (PS4) When you get done building your cities, you can return to the country life to work on your farms in Farming Simulator 19. The game allows players to tend to their crops and much more housed within different regions while using an array of farming tools to meet your needs. Like Cities: Skylines, the game requires a PlayStation Plus subscription and is free-to-play throughout the month.

V-Rally 4 (Xbox One) Moving onto the free Xbox games for the weekend, we first have the ones available as part of the Games With Gold offers. Headlining this month’s free Xbox Games With Gold games is V-Rally 4, a vehicle racing game that’s available now throughout the rest of the month. You’ll need an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play, but that shouldn’t be a problem for most Xbox One owners.

Sensible World of Soccer (Xbox One) Sensible World of Soccer is the other free Xbox game that’s available right now for subscribers. You can play this soccer game on the Xbox 360 since it was first released there, but it’s also playable on the Xbox One. Only these two Xbox games from the Games With Gold lineup are free-to-play right now, but we’ll see the other ones become free later in the month.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (Xbox One) Moving on from the Games With Gold games but staying on the Xbox One is Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, a wild game in the Saints Row franchise where players play as the President of the United States and have an outlandish arsenal of weapons at their disposal. This game is only free until May 10th and requires an online subscription, but you can get it at a discount if you end up enjoying it. Saints Row: The Third is getting remastered, so if you like this game, consider checking out the one before it when the remaster is released.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Xbox One) When you get tired of being in charge of a country and want to brawl with some iconic anime characters, be sure to check out Dragon Ball FighterZ. It’s available to play for free until May 10th for those with the appropriate subscription, and while you won’t get access to the game’s full roster of DLC characters, you can get it at a discount, too. The next character to come to the game will be Ultra Instinct Goku, so look forward to that if you plan on buying it after the free weekend.