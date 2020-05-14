Assassin's Creed Discovery Tours Are Now Available for Free

✖

Ubisoft today announced that both Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt from Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Origins, respectively, are free to own via Uplay PC from now through May 21st. The Discovery Tours are basically like living museums constructed out of their individual games, allowing folks to explore and learn about those historical worlds without pesky things like combat or time limits. This marks the latest set of offerings as part of Ubisoft’s Play Your Part, Play at Home campaign, which is designed to provide entertainment for those folks stuck at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"With millions of children experiencing upheaval to their studies right now, and teachers forced to adapt their lessons to digital tools, people are seeking new and enriching ways to learn. We’re really proud of the Discovery Tours and their capacity to make history accessible, immersive, and fun," Etienne Allonier, brand director for Assassin’s Creed, said as part of the announcement.

Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep 🏛🚶‍♀️ #PlayApartTogether 👉 https://t.co/UVftq2CaBr — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 14, 2020

Claim and keep Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt from May 14-21 on Uplay. #PlayApartTogether — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 14, 2020

What do you think about UPC bisoft making Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt free to own for a limited time? Have you given either a shot before? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

