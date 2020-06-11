The PS5 Design Is Already Inspiring a Ton of Memes
The PlayStation 5 digital event just ended a short while ago, but the system's design is already inspiring some fantastic memes. Of course, it's to be expected given the console's unique design, but the internet certainly seems to be moving quickly on this one. There are comparisons to Lord of the Rings, Yu-Gi-Oh, internet modems, and more. Fans certainly seem to be having some fun at the new console's expense, but it also seems like the design has already grown on a lot of people! Either way, it will be interesting to see what the consensus is when the system launches later this year.
Spot-on.
This is the best one I’ve seen yet: pic.twitter.com/uxlE7wkdnH— Allie Oldfield (@allieoldfield) June 11, 2020
To get a PS5, you have to drop a Vita in the fires of Mount Doom.
#PS5 pic.twitter.com/GGjIyGuMwN— arnoJF (@jfknoar) June 11, 2020
Consoles in binders.
The future is now. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/XP44wAB4pt— ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) June 11, 2020
Judging by the dust, they've had that PS5 for a while!
Não sei vocês mais eu já tenho #PS5 pic.twitter.com/8HhmFsYgNG— Super Neitam Ativar (@neitamboy) June 11, 2020
Sony needs to sell these jackets at launch.
This is the best one lmao pic.twitter.com/0itWZJnYae— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 11, 2020
Well, how much?
#PS5 for Sale at a very cheap price— Kunmie spendinggggg 💸 (@whoiskunmie) June 11, 2020
Dm for info pic.twitter.com/1YpURGita1
That collar is dead-on.
tell me why the new ps5 looks like the new connor model pic.twitter.com/FdEyeKXTdJ— jules (@_bakvgo) June 11, 2020
The Gang Solves the Console Wars.
#PS5 pic.twitter.com/rwy5d3gewI— Nerdenator (@nerdenator) June 11, 2020
