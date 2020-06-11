Gamers Are Loving the PlayStation 5 Design
During today's PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony pulled back the curtain on a number of things that fans can expect when the new console debuts later this year. While the games are easily the most exciting thing about the system, the design for the console was also revealed, and it's quite unique! With its V-shaped design, it's quite a bit different from anything that PlayStation fans have seen in the past. Thus far, gamers seem to be pretty taken with the design, but it will be interesting to see if that opinion changes in the months leading up to the console's release.
Are you a fan of the PlayStation 5's design? What did you think of today's digital event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the PlayStation 5 design!
The word "sexy" is being tossed around.
Okay I see you @Sony @PlayStation The PlayStation 5 looking sexy with the sleek cool curvy design. #PS5Reveal #PS5 #PlayStation5 #Gaming #FutureofGaming #Sony #PlayStation #PSN #PS5 https://t.co/CDFgm2SvRC— Morality (@Connive) June 11, 2020
Sleek is definitely a good word for it.
The Playstation 5 reveal was extremely impressive, good variety of games, nice sleek design. Microsoft has an extremely tall order to follow up to this. But, no price reveal is very grim news for all of us especially during these uncertain times.— Milton Malespin (@DIAC1987) June 11, 2020
It's definitely unique!
Love ❤️ the new design for the PlayStation 5 #PS5Reveal— spicyee (@EllieSpicy) June 11, 2020
Some still haven't warmed up to the color.
I like the design of the PlayStation 5, but I really, really, really want it in black. pic.twitter.com/9RmUfbuBdc— Ukumio (@Ukumio) June 11, 2020
There's a modern feel to it.
The design of the Playstation 5 looks really slick and modern, VERY very good looking. Only no price tag revealed for some reason, hopefully they'll tell us soon— Equivalence (@Equivalence01) June 11, 2020
Seems like a big hit!
Sony doesn't disappoint when it comes to design, console looks awesome 🔥#PlayStation5— PlayStation 5 (@Nabill_Nasir) June 11, 2020
People seem to prefer it to the Xbox Series X.
The PlayStation 5 design is above and beyond the Series X. It’s not even close.— ayala.is (@elartisthambre) June 11, 2020
The ComicBook.com staff weighs in.
Not everyone loves it, however.
PlayStation 5 console look hideous/ugly!!! It is like owning a big WiFi router 😑. Come on Sony! Can’t you do better at design?! (Sigh) the controller look more beautiful than the console. 😔— ExpressingtheLove (@xshaney) June 11, 2020
