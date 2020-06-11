Gamers Are Loving the PlayStation 5 Design

During today's PlayStation 5 reveal event, Sony pulled back the curtain on a number of things that fans can expect when the new console debuts later this year. While the games are easily the most exciting thing about the system, the design for the console was also revealed, and it's quite unique! With its V-shaped design, it's quite a bit different from anything that PlayStation fans have seen in the past. Thus far, gamers seem to be pretty taken with the design, but it will be interesting to see if that opinion changes in the months leading up to the console's release.

Are you a fan of the PlayStation 5's design? What did you think of today's digital event? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the PlayStation 5 design!