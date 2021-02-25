Popular PS5 Game Getting Big Permanent Price Cut

✖

One of the most popular games on the PlayStation 5 over the past month is set to get a pretty major price cut in the near future. While it’s technically not available to buy on its own right now, the new retail value will be much lower than one that we previously saw attached to the game only a couple of months back.

The game, in particular, is that of Destruction AllStars, which is currently one of the PlayStation Plus offerings at the moment. And while you might be wondering how a “free” game can receive any sort of price cut, well, there’s a pretty good answer to that question.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog today, developer Lucid Games talked more about the plans it has for Destruction AllStars once it stops being available through PS Plus. Beginning in April, when the game will be untethered from PlayStation’s subscription service, Destruction AllStars will then be able to be purchased separately for the price of $19.99. This is a drastic cut compared to what the game was once valued at. Last year, when Destruction AllStars was still slated to launch alongside the PS5, the game retailed for $69.99. To see it at a much lower price now is surely great news for those who might end up picking it up in the future.

That being said, assuming you’re a PS Plus subscriber right now, there’s no reason that you should ever have to spend a dime on Destruction AllStars. If you still haven’t added the hectic multiplayer title to your own game library, you have plenty of time remaining. Destruction AllStars as a whole won’t be leaving PS Plus until Tuesday, April 6. Not to mention, if you pick it up now and jump into the game, you should have no problem finding a slew of other people to play with. The title has been played quite a bit on PS5 since it was released at the beginning of February.

So what do you think about this price adjustment for Destruction AllStars in the future? Be sure to let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.