New PS5 Rumor Hints at Return of Popular PlayStation Franchise

A new rumor associated with the PS5 has teased that Sony is soon looking to bring back a popular PlayStation franchise from the past. Over the past few years, Sony has continued to not only create new games in a number of longtime franchises (God of War, The Last of Us, Ratchet & Clank) but it has also created some wholly new IP (Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man) as well. And while this strategy will surely be continuing well into the future, it sounds like one dormant series from the past could be revived at a time later in 2022.

This new rumor in question, which has come about from @VGnewsinsider on Twitter, has claimed that an “extremely popular” PlayStation franchise from the past is set to be announced later this year. Specifically, this reveal is said to be happening in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the game’s development is said to be around 70% finished. As for the finer details of what franchise in question this rumor could be associated with, that’s the big question at this point in time. In a follow-up message, the account that leaked this information indicated that the game could either be from a first-party or third-party studio.

https://twitter.com/VGnewsinsider/status/1498426486591614976

It’s worth stressing that given the nature of this rumor, you should take what has been expressed here with a pretty major grain of salt for the time being. Even though Sony has shown in recent years that it wants to keep bringing back some popular IP from yesteryear, this rumor, for the time being, is a bit too broad to fully invest your hope in. If a major new game for PlayStation 5 does end up getting unveiled later in the year, though, we’ll obviously inform you of that news once it comes to light here on ComicBook.com.

If Sony is about to bring back a dormant PlayStation franchise from the past for PS5, what are you hoping that this reveal will result in? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.