PlayStation 5 Teardown Video Released

PlayStation today released a video featuring Yasuhiro Ootori, VP, Mechanical Design Dept., Hardware Design Division, Sony Interactive Entertainment, carefully and meticulously tearing down a PlayStation 5. This makes today's video the best look yet at all the innards of the new next-gen console. Notably, the video is about the version of the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive and not the all-digital version.

"We began conceptualizing PS5 in 2015, and we’ve spent the past five years designing and developing the console," the official PlayStation blog post from Masayasu Ito, EVP, Hardware Engineering and Operation, Sony Interactive Entertainment, reads in part. "Our team values a well thought out, beautifully designed architecture. Inside the console is an internal structure looking neat and tidy, which means that there aren’t any unnecessary components and the design is efficient. As a result, we’re able to achieve our goal of creating a product with a high degree of perfection and quality."

The official PS5 teardown video is here: https://t.co/dPEprfNKQX Get up-close and personal with PS5's next-generation technology, a culmination of five years of design and development. pic.twitter.com/9AZowwJKPz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 7, 2020

While the inner bits and bobs themselves aren't exactly surprising, it is still kind of wild to see all of the PlayStation 5's internal components laid out on a table. It's always interesting to see just how much space is taken up with fans and heatsinks, which are obviously an important aspect of the next-gen console as nobody wants it to overheat.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are... live-ish, now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

