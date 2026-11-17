PlayStation has today released a new system update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles right before the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6. Although GTA 6 isn’t a PS5-exclusive, it’s undoubtedly going to end up being the most-played game of the year on the platform. As a result, PlayStation has now let loose a new patch for the console that looks to make it more secure in advance of 2026’s largest release.

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Downloadable now, PS5 firmware version 26.07-14.23.00 is a very small update for the platform. Rather than making any holistic changes to the PS5’s UI, dashboard, or other features, the only thing that this patch does is make “security fixes to the system software.” Although it’s a bit disappointing to see the update be so small in nature, it’s also unsurprising given how many miniature patches of this sort have released throughout the life of the PS5.

More recently, though, this new PS5 system update is the second one that has been released in November that has only been tied to improving the hardware’s security. In recent months, PS5 jailbreaking has become much more common, which has allowed users to gain access to the console’s entire library of games without having to pay for them. Naturally, PlayStation has been looking to squash making these jailbreaks possible, which has prompted it to release new firmware updates at a faster rate than normal.

As mentioned, with Grand Theft Auto 6 far and away being the biggest release of the year on PS5, PlayStation undoubtedly wants to ensure that the game cannot be easily pirated on jailbroken consoles. Not only would Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive lose out on money if users were able to get ahold of GTA 6 through improper means, but PlayStation would lose a substantial amount itself, as all purchases of the game on the PS Store directly benefit the platform holder. Because of this, the timing of this new PS5 update is surely no accident, as PlayStation wants to make sure it has the best security measures in place.

Looking ahead, this could end up being one of the final PS5 firmware updates released in 2026. Historically, PlayStation tends to do very little with the PS5 during December, as the company tends to go silent around the holidays. If there is a new update released for the PS5 and PS5 Pro in the near future, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.