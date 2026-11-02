New PS5 Console Update Released to Begin November as Sony Attempts to Squash Jailbreaks

Sony has today released a new firmware update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles that is seemingly in response to new jailbreak exploits for the hardware. Over the past couple of months, software for the PS5 has gone live that has allowed users to hack their console and gain access to thousands of games for free. Naturally, this is something that Sony has been looking to combat, not only with previous restrictions that were in place on the hardware, but also with subsequent updates that helped keep the platform from being able to be jailbroken. Now, another patch for the PS5 has gone live that is seemingly aimed at this burgeoning issue.

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Downloadable now, PS5 update version 26.07-14.22.00 is a very small one in nature. Rather than making any sort of overhauls to the PS5’s UI or other features, Sony has simply “made some security fixes to the system software.” Further details of what exactly has been fixed hasn’t been made clear in the update’s official patch notes, but the timing of this patch’s release is clearly intentional, as it comes about in the wake of the PS5’s widespread jailbreak hacks getting into the hands of more users.

Given how large of a problem Sony has on its hands when it comes to PS5 jailbreaks, it’s likely that this won’t be the final patch that the company pushes out to enhance security on the console. In fact, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see multiple updates of this nature released in the weeks ahead, as Sony will surely continue to figure out other loopholes with the console that are allowing hackers to jailbreak it in the first place.

Then again, hackers are likely to continue discovering new methods to jailbreak the PS5, even if Sony does heighten its restrictions on the platform. As a result, this back and forth between Sony and those looking to jailbreak the PS5 is likely going to continue far into the future, potentially much longer after the PlayStation 6 arrives.

Looking ahead, Sony could also have plans for a much larger PS5 update in the works that could bring wholly new upgrades and features to the console. Substantial PS5 patches of this nature have historically released late in each calendar year and have added plenty of quality-of-life improvements based on fan feedback. While no such update of this scale has yet to be confirmed to be coming in 2026, it wouldn’t be a shock if we heard something on this front in the weeks ahead.