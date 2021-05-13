PlayStation Fans Are Loving the New PS5 DualSense Controllers
Today, Sony announced two new PS5 DualSense controllers, both of which are now available to pre-order. Up until today, PS5 owners had only one controller option, the standard black-and-white controller that's been available since launch. That said, going forward, PlayStation fans will have two additional options. One of these options gives PlayStation fans the controller they've been begging for since the reveal of the PS5: aka the all-black controller. The other option is great for those who love red.
When the PS4 first released, some of the first variants were white, blue, and red, with the standard being black. In other words, this is pretty standard from PlayStation who will likely drop a blue controller next. Meanwhile, more eclectic designs -- like a see-through shell -- probably won't come for another couple of years.
That said, while the options are still limited and fewer than what Xbox Series X players have, PlayStation fans have been celebrating the announcement en masse. So far, most of the love has been for the black controller, but there's also been plenty of gushing over the red controller as well. Below, you can check out both of these controllers and a slither of some of the reactions that took place on Twitter after the pieces of hardware were revealed.
Let's Go
prevnext
OMG FINALLY NEW PS5 CONTROLLER COLOURS LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/alSTNzeX2r— Maku (@TropicalMaku) May 13, 2021
That Black Controller Though
prevnext
That new Black PS5 controller tho... pic.twitter.com/QlxFrc1aXg— Alex ~ Very Epic (@theMemeBender) May 13, 2021
Drooling
prevnext
Gimmie that Midnight Black 🤤 #PS5 https://t.co/ybtBVPpVrp— Parris (@vicious696) May 13, 2021
INSANE
prevnext
Surely I can't be the only one who thinks this new Midnight Black PS5 Dualsense Controller looks INSANE 😍
If they made a PS5 in this colour, it would easily be the most popular colourway 1000%. pic.twitter.com/awUYtpFygD— Jon (@MrDalekJD) May 13, 2021
Looking Gooooood
prevnext
New PS5 controllers looking gooooood. pic.twitter.com/XGgteJfB9D— Adamaru (@AdamGrenade) May 13, 2021
Time to Invest in a Charing Station
prevnext
Looks like I'm gonna have to get a new charging station for my two new gals when they drop.
😍😍🥰🥰 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/h6lK98dgyA— WolfJillyJill/BLM🏳️🌈🐺🎮🌿🏌🏽 (@thelonewolf28) May 13, 2021
Chef's Kiss
prevnext
Ahhh I’m actually so hyped for the new DualSense colours! Finalllyyyyyyy 🥰
What colour will you pick? I’m normally all for black but that Cosmic Red colour is *chefs kiss*@PlayStationAU #PS5 pic.twitter.com/cnGsY7UkU1— Galaxy 💜 (@galaxyyAUS) May 13, 2021
Don't Even Own the Console Yet
prevnext
Buying my red PS5 controller for the system I don’t have pic.twitter.com/HSiTJvSIh5— Sinful Situations (@SinSkin9) May 13, 2021
Don't Need This Anymore
prev
Seeing those new PS5 Dualsense controller colours. pic.twitter.com/0yhkjc3ulO— Maku (@TropicalMaku) May 13, 2021