PlayStation Fans Are Loving the New PS5 DualSense Controllers

Today, Sony announced two new PS5 DualSense controllers, both of which are now available to pre-order. Up until today, PS5 owners had only one controller option, the standard black-and-white controller that's been available since launch. That said, going forward, PlayStation fans will have two additional options. One of these options gives PlayStation fans the controller they've been begging for since the reveal of the PS5: aka the all-black controller. The other option is great for those who love red.

When the PS4 first released, some of the first variants were white, blue, and red, with the standard being black. In other words, this is pretty standard from PlayStation who will likely drop a blue controller next. Meanwhile, more eclectic designs -- like a see-through shell -- probably won't come for another couple of years.

That said, while the options are still limited and fewer than what Xbox Series X players have, PlayStation fans have been celebrating the announcement en masse. So far, most of the love has been for the black controller, but there's also been plenty of gushing over the red controller as well. Below, you can check out both of these controllers and a slither of some of the reactions that took place on Twitter after the pieces of hardware were revealed.