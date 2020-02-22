Upcoming PlayStation 5 Exclusive Targeting 240fps

The PlayStation 5 is set to release this holiday season, and right now we don’t know many of the games that will be releasing alongside it. We know of games like Godfall and Outriders, but none of these are system sellers. What are system sellers are PlayStation‘s exclusive titles. Right now, rumors have suggested a plethora of titles will be at the launch of the console, including a remake of Demon’s Souls, a reboot of SOCOM, Horizon Zero Dawn 2, a new Ratchet & Clank, a sequel to The Order 1886, and a new Gran Turismo. Now whether any of these games will be at the launch of the next-gen PlayStation console, who knows. I have a good idea about a few of them, but that’s another story. For now, nobody is talking about these hypothetical projects, well, except the next Gran Turismo.

Recently, Polyphony Digital boss Kazunori Yamauchi talked about the future of the long-running racing series, noting that on the PS5, the team is not worried about resolution as much as frame rate. More specifically, the team is looking at raising the bar from 60 to 120 fps or even 240 fps.

“Rather than a spatial resolution that you’re talking about, I’m more interested in the advancements we can make in terms of the time resolution,” said Yamauchi during a recent round-table discussion with the Australian media. “In terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.”

Meanwhile, Yamauchi also suggested that 4K resolution is more than enough. In other words, scuttlebutt of next-games hitting 8K doesn’t seem to tickle the fancy of the studio boss.

As you may know, the latest game in the series, Gran Turismo Sport, can hold 60 fps on the PS4 Pro and on performance mode. So, the fact that the team is thinking it can bring the frame rate to possibly 240 fps, well that suggests the PS5 is packing some serious power.

