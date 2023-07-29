New PlayStation Sale Includes Dirt Cheap $0.49 PS5 Game

The new PlayStation Store Summer Sale includes over 3,000 deals on various PS4 and PS5 games, and if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, some of these deals are extra cheap. That said, there aren't many deals cheaper or better than a deal that gives you a game that, according to Steam user reviews, is quite good, for just $0.49. Better yet, the deal is available to both PS4 and PS5 users as the game available via both PlayStation consoles. As for the mystery game in question, it's called Dreaming Sarah, a title that debuted on PC back in 2015 but only came to PlayStation consoles more recently. Between now and August 3, it's on sale for less than two quarters. You can't even buy a candy bar for this price.

Developed by Asteristic Game Studio and published on PlayStation platforms by Ratalaika Games SL, the game came to PlayStation consoles in 2021. There isn't sufficient Metacritic data for the game, but the game has over 2,000 Steam user reviews, 92 percent of which are positive. This gives the game a "Very Positive" user review rating, the second highest rating you can earn on Steam.

"Inspired by the horror game Yume Nikki, Dreaming Sarah is a surreal adventure platformer game with puzzle elements, an engaging environment, an incredibly diverse cast of characters, and of course, a young girl named Sarah," reads an official blurb about the game. "Sarah has been on an accident and is in a coma. It's up to you help her wake up by exploring her dream world while collecting items, talking to weird characters and exploring the world around her!"

If you do decide to pick this game up on PS5 or PS4, you will get 2 hours of content, aka for every hour of content you will pay roughly $0.25. Obviously, two hours is not very long, but according to the aforementioned user reviews, it's a compelling two hours of content.

"This game is short and sweet. It's surreal and feels like a dream. Not everything makes sense, but it's all interesting, beautiful, and sometimes dangerous anyway," reads one of these user reviews. "I'd recommend this game for people looking for a short, relaxing game to play and don't mind it taking a bit of a dark turn."