PS5 Price Drop Tease Puts PlayStation Fans on High Alert

The price of everything has been increasing thanks to rampant inflation and a crashing global economy. Gaming on the PS5 has been no exception. Not only have game prices increased, but PlayStation Plus could soon see a price increase now that Xbox Game Pass has increased in price. That said, while PlayStation gamers are now paying more for their PS5 games, and may pay even more in the future to play them online, it looks like the PS5 may finally drop in price soon, or at least that's the runaway speculation following a new tweet from an industry insider.

Over on Twitter, industry insider "billbil-kun" has seemingly teased a PS5 price drop coming, but only in certain regions. For those that don't know, billbil-kun has proven accurate in the past with a variety of leaks and scoops, and when it comes to PlayStation specifically, they are perhaps best known for leaking PlayStation Plus free games before they are announced. This is a big reason why the post has gotten so much attention.

Unfortunately, unless you're in the United States, Germany, or the United Kingdom, it looks like you're going to miss out on the price drop. Further, right now it's unclear if this price drop is going to be permanent or the result of a limited time sale. Whatever the case, the leaker suggests it's happening soon.

For now, take this tweet with a grain of salt. Not only is this information unofficial but it's laced with speculation. Until you see an official tweet from PlayStation it's best to proceed with skepticism and caution. Speaking of PlayStation, they've not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation 5 coverage -- and for coverage on everything else under the PlayStation umbrella -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. If you haven't copped a PS5 yet because you're waiting for a price drop, what price does it need to drop to in order to get you to order one?