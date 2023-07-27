PS5 Pro Leak Reveals a Surprising Upgrade

A new rumor about the PS5 Pro has surfaced online and begun making the rounds for leaking some interesting details about the Sony machine. PlayStation has yet to officially announce a PS5 Pro or anything of this variety, however, according to various reporting, there is a new, premium, and more powerful PS5 in the works and scheduled to release sometime next year. To this end, PlayStation insider Zuby Tech has relayed some potential technical details about the console.

Taking to Twitter, Zuby Tech relayed word of three details. Two of these details aren't that notable. According to the leaker, the console boasts a 5nm APU and is working with the CFI-1300 Series. The third detail is more notable though. Zuby Tech claims the console makes no use of liquid metal.

For those that don't know: the PS5 contains liquid metal for the purpose of keeping the console cooled. It is not the fault of liquid metal, but this hasn't been enough to prevent the PS5 from often running hot, and consequently, running loud. You notice it most when playing games that demand more from the system, such as the recently released Final Fantasy 16 and Hogwarts Legacy.

All of this said, it's surprising to hear that the premium version of a console that struggles with cooling is not going to make use of a component that helps with cooling. However, according to Zuby Tech, the APU of the new PS5 doesn't produce as much heat, and thus it's not needed. If this is true, and PlayStation is not off the mark in its assessment, this could mean the PS5 Pro runs much cooler and quieter. And if it's doing this it's because of premium innards, which in turn may suggest a hefty price point.

For now, take this report and all the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. So far, Sony has not commented on it in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_. What do you want to see from the PS5 Pro?