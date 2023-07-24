PS5 Users Warn New Game Will "Curse You For Life"

According to the PS5 Reddit page, there is a PS4 game playable on PS5 via backward compatibility that will "curse you for life" with how bad it is. The game in question is actually a horror game with a "Positive" rating on Steam, which may lead you to think it's worth dropping $10 on. However, it sounds like the PlayStation port was not done well. In fact, the port is supposedly so bad that PS5 users are theorizing it is intentionally bad considering the game is called "Temple of Horror."

According to the Reddit post, you can not open the Options screen in the opening menu of the game because it will crash every single time without fail. Not only this, but then you will be unable to load the game. So, as a result, you will need to find the save data in the console and delete it before you can access the game again.

The post continues, highlighting "some of the worst graphics ever to grace any PlayStation console," which include an extreme brightness that can't be changed, flickering textures, objects that jive around the screen, pop in galore, and blood stains that float above the floor textures. This is bolstered with translation errors such as "Change Control Sensibilities" rather than "Control Sensitivity."

"Now, it's possible that this game is deliberately awful, after all it is called 'Temple of Horror,' and for a few pounds [dollars] it could be worth getting for just how absolutely awful it is, but in the twenty or so minutes I played (until being suddenly killed without warning and the game crashing again) all I could think about was how this game could possibly get through Sony's quality control," concludes the Reddit post. "I will contact Sony in the vague hope that a refund can be obtained but I don't hold out much hope because, at the end of the day, once you venture into the Temple of Horror, you are probably cursed for life."

As you would expect, this warning has not worked. If you read the comments, there are several PS5 users who now want to check out the game because of how bad it sounds, which is a reminder a really, really bad game often performs better than a mediocre game. It's better to be novelty, even a bad one, then forgetful. That said, take everything here with a grain of as this is just the experience of one PS5 user.