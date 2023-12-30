PS5 AAA Games 85% off in Huge New Year's Sale

Several PS5 AAA games have been discounted 80, and even 85 percent, to celebrate the holiday season. All of the deals in question are available until January 6, so PlayStation users have time to dwell on which deals they want to take advantage of and which they will pass on. Of course, the deals featured are not for the latest and greatest PS5 games, but a few of them are fairly new and the older PS5 games are at least popular.

The deals are dominated by games from Ubisoft and EA, but also featured are WB Games, Gearbox, 4A Games, Bethesda, and Bandai Namco. Meanwhile, some of the games featured are also available via the PS4 at the same price, but some of the games are only available via PS5.

80% Games

Gotham Knights – $13.99

About: "Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

Deathloop -- $11.99

About: "Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop."

Battlefield 2042 -- $13.99

About: "Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. With the help of a cutting-edge arsenal, engage in intense, immersive multiplayer battles."

Scalet Nexus -- $11.99

About: "In the far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changed the world as we knew it. As humanity entered this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a hunger for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our only chance to fight the onslaught from above. Since then, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity's last line of defense."

Metro Exodus -- $7.99

About: "Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet."

85% Games



Need for Speed Unbound -- $10.49

About: "The world is your canvas in Need for Speed Unbound. Prove you have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore's ultimate street racing challenge. Race against time and outsmart the cops."

Back 4 Blood -- $8.99

About: "Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity's extinction on the line, it's up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world."

Borderlands 3 -- $8.99

About: "The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and a mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four new Vault Hunters. Play solo or with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order -- $5.99

About: "A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. An abandoned Padawan must complete his training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire."

Watch Dogs Legion -- $8.99

About: "Build a resistance from virtually anyone you see as you hack, infiltrate, and fight to take back a near-future London that is facing its downfall. Welcome to the Resistance. Recruit and play as anyone in the city. Everyone you see has a unique backstory, personality, and skill set."

Immortals Fenyx Rising -- $8.99

About: "Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life. Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods' last hope.

DIRT 5 -- $11.99

About: "DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title yet in Codemasters' legendary off-road franchise. With brand new features and breathtaking action, DIRT 5 creates a vibe that delivers big on epic racing, pure expression, and unbridled style."