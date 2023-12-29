Highly Anticipated PS5 Exclusive Confirmed for 2024 Release

A highly anticipated PS5 exclusive has been confirmed for a 2024 release, joining the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Rise of Ronin, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, Helldivers 2, Pacific Drive, and Baby Steps. There's still some hope that Marvel's Wolverine and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will join this list, but this is looking increasingly unlikely. What is joining this list is Stellar Blade.

Developer Shift Up and publisher PlayStation have confirmed the game is no longer releasing in 2023 -- obviously -- but is coming in 2024, of course pending anymore delays. For those unfamiliar with this game, it was announced all the way back in 2019 under the name Project Eve, but this name changed to Stellar Blade over the course of development.

"Reclaim Earth for humankind. Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure," reads an official blurb about the game. "The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, Paratrooper Eve arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the NA:tive-the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as Eve tackles the NA:tive one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past as she explores the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems..."

Right now, there's no word of when exactly this game will come to PS5. All we know is it will arrive sometime this year. Presumably, if it was the first half of the year, we would have heard a date already, suggesting this will probably be a fall or holiday 2024 release. Whether it will cost the full $70 PlayStation charges for its AAA games, also remains to be seen.

