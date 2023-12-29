Some PlayStation Plus Users Can Now Play One of 2023's Biggest Games for Free

Some PlayStation Plus users on PS5 can now play one of 2023's biggest games for free, or at least play some of it for free. The second caveat is the "some." This offer is, unfortunately, limited to just PlayStation Plus Premium. Those subscribed to either PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra, the bottom and middle tiers, respectively, do not have access to this offer, which is a free trial, and one of the best free trials PlayStation have done yet.

2023 has been a fantastic year for gaming. On PlayStation, gamers have been treated to games like Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Dead Space, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, God of War: Ragnarok – Valhalla, Diablo 4, Armored Core 6, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Mortal Kombat 1. And it's the last of these games that PS Plus Premium subscribers can enjoy up to two hours of for free, which may not seem very long, but that is 33 percent of the game's campaign and plenty of opportunity to see if the multiplayer, the main appeal of the game, is going to be for you.

For those unfamiliar with the release, it's a reboot of the fighting game franchise that was released back in September by Chicago-based developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher WB Games. Upon release, it garnered various Metacritic scores, depending on the platform, with the highest being an 85.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is a fun start to an exciting new era for the long running franchise," reads a snippet of our official review of the game. "There are some sticking points that will likely need to be ironed out in future entries, however. The combo heavy fighting style is very satisfying to play when you're dishing it out, but will definitely make it less appealing to newcomers who could be on the receiving end. Invasions mode is great for playing alone, but that grind feeling will likely sink in sooner rather than later. Kameo Fighters are a fantastic addition, but customization for them isn't as deep yet. With all of that being said, Mortal Kombat 1 is still very much a bloody and brutal good time with tons of rewards for digging deep into it. "

