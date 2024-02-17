Limited-Time PS5 Deal Lets You Get Popular AAA Game for Just $4

Some PS5 games are dirt cheap right now on the PlayStation Store, but only for a limited time. Included in this deal is a popular AAA game for only $4.49. Meanwhile, there are a couple of award-winning PS5 games also available for roughly $4. Each of these deals, and a couple more, are only available until February 29 as part of the Planet of the Discounts promotional sale on PlayStation Store, which also includes a wide range of PS4 games so cheap they might as well be free.

Of course, the deals featured below are not for the latest and greatest PS5 games, but that is because you can't get these PS5 games for these prices. In fact, you can't get these PS5 games for anywhere near these prices. That said, while the deals below aren't for the newest PS5 games, they are all notable games for one reason or another.

Metro Exodus -- $4.49

About: "Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

LINK

Gris -- $4.24

About: "Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

LINK

The Gardens Between -- $3.99

About: "Best friends Arina and Frendt fall into a series of vibrant, dreamlike island gardens peppered with everyday objects from their childhood. Together they embark on an emotional journey that examines the significance of their friendship: the memories they've built, what must be let go, and what should never be left behind."

LINK

Hood: Outlaws & Legends -- $3.99

About: "We are all Outlaws... but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches."

LINK

Cloudpunk -- $4.99

About: "A neon-noir story in a rain-drenched cyberpunk metropolis. It's your first night on the job working for the Cloudpunk delivery service. Two rules: Don't miss a delivery and don't ask what's in the package."

LINK

For more PlayStation 5 coverage -- including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals like these -- click here.