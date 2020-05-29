Here's Why PlayStation Fans Think Horizon Zero Dawn 2 Will Be Revealed at the PS5 Event

✖

Is PlayStation gearing up to reveal Horizon Zero Dawn 2 at next week's PS5 reveal event? Some PlayStation fans think so. Today, Sony revealed the PS5 reveal event, which is scheduled to go down next week, just as rumors previously suggested. It even hinted at the PS5's price, which sounds like it may be pricier than what PlayStation fans thought. It was a busy day for PlayStation, which was only made busier when lead animator at Guerilla Games posted an interesting tweet many think was a hint at the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn sequel.

Following the aforementioned news about the reveal event -- which will focus on PS5 games -- lead animator at Guerrilla Games, Richard Oud, tweeted out about the announcement, telling PlayStation fans to mark their calendars for the event.

On the surface level, there doesn't appear to be much to this tweet. However, it sent some PlayStation fans into a hype spiral, who took it as a soft confirmation Horizon Zero Dawn 2 -- or whatever it winds up being called -- will be at the event.

What came next is the most interesting part though. Not long after the tweet was published, Oud pulled it. At the moment, it's unclear why the tweet was removed, but it could be due to the speculation and rumors it was generating. However, if that was the intention, it didn't work. In fact, the tweet being removed only added fire to the fuel.

That said, for now, this is nothing more than speculation. While some think Oud's tweet was a subtle tease, it never specifically mentioned Horizon Zero Dawn. However, at this point, it's safe to assume that a sequel is in development, which means the more pertinent question is: when will it be revealed? Well, if it's a launch window game, like many have suggested, then certainly it will be revealed next week.

At the moment of publishing, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 hasn't been officially announced, but it's expected to be in development exclusively for PS5. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the highly-anticipated sequel, be sure to peep all of our past and most recent coverage of it by clicking right here.

